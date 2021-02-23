Ideal Innovations, Inc. is the First Company to Receive ANAB Accreditation for a Facial Identification Proficiency Test

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Innovations, Inc. (I3), announced today that it is beginning a rollout of its Facial Identification Proficiency Test (PT). The Proficiency Test complements their industry leading Facial Examination Training.

The new PT is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and fulfills the requirement of ISO/IEC 17043:2010 in the field of Proficiency Test Providers. The PT is aimed at measuring and confirming the skill sets of the practitioners.

The test will evaluate skills and strategies when conducting facial comparisons. It is designed for those who are completing facial comparisons as part of their regular job duties either as a facial reviewer (one who adjudicates candidate lists) or a facial examiner (one who conducts a formal systematic facial comparison) and have been determined to be competent (as reviewers or examiners) by their respective agency, organization, or other entity.

For more information on important dates and to purchase the Proficiency Test, please visit www.i3face.com.

"In 2015, the company launched facial examination training courses recognizing the increasing adoption of facial recognition technology. The proficiency test is yet another dimension to our commitment to the face community," stated Bob Kocher, CEO of Ideal Innovations, Inc.

I3 has been providing facial examination courses since 2015. The firm originally offered in-person courses ranging across 5- and 10-day periods, depending on the scope of training desired by the attendee. Both courses feature hands-on, practical face comparison exercises. With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, I3 pivoted to online delivery of course material, offering 4-hour and16-hour high-level overview versions of the course that students could attend from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Ideal Innovations, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. I3 comprises biometric and forensic subject matter experts, analysts, and project managers, with global biometric systems deployments and operational expertise who provide solutions of the highest overall quality, security, and value to U.S. Government, industry and commercial clients. I3 has supported the US Government in its biometric and forensic work since 2002, notably assisting with the development and deployment of the DoD's authoritative biometric repository, the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). I3 supports various Government facial examination efforts and has been an industry leader in delivering courses in this discipline since 2015.

