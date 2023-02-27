Ideal Nutrition Hosts Job Fair Hiring 150+ New Positions on Thursday March 2nd 2023 as Company Sees Rapid Growth

Announcing 150+ New Positions in Palm Beach County, FL

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Nutrition announces a job fair to hire more than 150 new employees for their office headquarters, retail locations and brand new 43,000 square foot state of the art kitchen facility.

Job Fair Details:

Ideal Nutrition Job Fair Palm Beach County FL Jobs Ideal Nutrition Job Fair Palm Beach County Jobs

Thursday March 2nd from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Located at the Ideal Nutrition Kitchen: 350 N. Haverhill Road Unit 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

Ideal Nutrition has grown exponentially since its inception in 2016, largely due to the demand for an affordable, pre-prepared meal service. "The most rewarding part is helping people by providing healthy, accessible, fresh food and growing our Ideal Nutrition family in the process," said Founder and CEO, Wolfgang Brunet. "When I started this company with the help of my mother and my father I never expected it to grow so fast. We are grateful." The company has recently graduated from a 10,000 square foot kitchen to operating one of the largest commercial kitchens in the South Eastern US, equipped with cutting-edge technology and proudly adhering to the highest levels of food safety standards.

Retail Locations Expanding:

Ideal Nutrition has opened four storefront locations in addition to their convenient online delivery service. The retail stores are located in Downtown West Palm Beach, Downtown Miami, East Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens - with a fifth in Wellington set to open next month. Each location brings more jobs and opportunities for the people of South Florida.

Exciting Career Opportunities:

Interested jobseekers can bring their resume and meet with Ideal Nutrition Managers from every department at the job fair on March 2nd. With the company growing so quickly there are a vast amount of positions being offered. For more information and a list of available positions please visit http://www.idealnutritionnow.com/pages/ideal-nutrition-job-fair.

About Ideal Nutrition:

Headquartered in the heart of Palm Beach County, Florida, Ideal Nutrition is a healthy food distribution company producing convenient, fully prepared meals with all natural ingredients for only $7.70 per meal. Ideal Nutrition offers delivery service as well as storefront locations with an expansive, dynamic menu of delicious heat-and-ready meals.

Visit http://www.idealnutritionnow.com or call 1-888-557-2018 for more information.

Contact: Dena Chislak

[email protected]

1-561-713-0981

SOURCE Ideal Nutrition