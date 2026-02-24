Ideal Power Business Update Webcast Call on February 26, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), developer and provider of its innovative and widely patented B-TRAN® bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced management will conduct a business update webcast call on February 26, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET. The webinar will be led by David Somo, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Board Member of Ideal Power.

There will be an allotted time for equity research analysts and investors to ask questions during the live conference call on February 26. Additionally, questions can be submitted HERE in advance of the conference call.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 (U.S./Canada callers) or 973-528-0011 (international callers), using passcode 923915. It is recommended that participants call or login 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. An operator will register your name and organization. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on March 12, 2026 by dialing 877-481-4010 using passcode 53692.

The live webcast and interactive Q&A will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast call will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Ideal Power (Nasdaq: IPWR) is the developer and provider of its innovative and widely patented B-TRAN® bidirectional semiconductor power switch. B-TRAN® offers compelling advantages over conventional technologies and addresses the demanding standards of today's solid-state circuit protection and intelligent power delivery systems. It features very low conduction losses that deliver improved power efficiency, thereby reducing energy consumption and providing cost savings. The unique bidirectional capability of B-TRAN® simplifies the design, control and diagnostics of solid-state power solutions while enabling smaller, lower cost systems. B-TRAN® delivers compelling advantages for a broad spectrum of applications including solid-state circuit breakers, static transfer switches, battery disconnect units and EV contactors that are widely used in data centers, industrial power systems, energy grid and storage systems, and electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

