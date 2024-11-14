Ideal Power Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, reports results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Our Q3 accomplishments underscore the continued execution of our B-TRAN™ commercial roadmap with several significant developments. We are collaborating with a third global automaker and recently secured initial orders from a global Tier 1 automotive supplier. We added our second and third distributors with expertise in demand-creation and they are already placing customer orders and providing quotes of our products to large global companies," said Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. "Overall, the momentum we are building is working to advance companies to orders followed by potential custom development agreements and/or design wins to drive long-term value creation for our shareholders."

Key Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Execution to our B-TRAN™ commercial roadmap continues, including:

Secured orders from a Global Tier 1 automotive supplier for numerous discrete B-TRAN™ devices, a SymCool® power module, a solid-state circuit breaker (SSCB) evaluation board and a driver. This customer is interested in using B-TRAN™ for solid-state electric vehicle (EV) contactor applications.

Meeting regularly with Stellantis' technical and production teams with Phase III expected to begin shortly after Stellantis selects a Tier 1 supplier to design and build the drivetrain inverter for its new EV platform. In a parallel initiative, Stellantis continues working with the Company and a large semiconductor company with expertise in driver control circuity for the B-TRAN™ inverter drivers.

Collaborating with a third global automaker. This auto OEM is evaluating B-TRAN™-enabled contactors as a potential replacement for electromechanical contactors in its EVs. The Company recently delivered a SSCB evaluation board to this automaker.

Added our second distributor, RYOSHO. RYOSHO already placed orders with Ideal Power from a large global customer interested in the Company's products for solid-state circuit protection applications and introduced B-TRAN™ to global automakers based in Japan .

. Added our third distributor, Sekorm Advanced Technology ( Shenzhen ) Co., Ltd. In response to customer requests, Sekorm began quoting our products to large companies for SSCB applications.

) Co., Ltd. In response to customer requests, Sekorm began quoting our products to large companies for SSCB applications. Initiated third-party automotive qualification and reliability testing of B-TRAN™ devices. This testing requires over a thousand packaged B-TRAN™ devices from multiple wafer runs. Initial test results are positive with no failures to date.

Increased the current rating of our SymCool® power module from 160A to 200A, a 25% increase, based on the results of testing. In conjunction with a power module size reduction of approximately 50%, this significantly increases the power density of the SymCool® power module.

B-TRAN™ Patent Estate: Currently at 90 issued B-TRAN™ patents with 42 of those issued outside of the United States and 50 pending B-TRAN™ patents. Current geographic coverage includes North America , China , Japan , South Korea , India , Europe , and Taiwan .

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash used in operating and investing activities in the third quarter of 2024 was $2.4 million compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

compared to in the third quarter of 2023. Warrant proceeds in the third quarter of 2024 were $1.0 million .

. Cash used in operating and investing activities in the first nine months of 2024 was $6.6 million compared to $5.6 million in the first nine months of 2023.

compared to in the first nine months of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.7 million at September 30, 2024 .

at . No long-term debt was outstanding at September 30, 2024 .

. Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $2.9 million compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

compared to in the third quarter of 2023. Net loss was $2.7 million in both the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023.

2024 Milestones

For 2024, the Company has set or achieved the following milestones:

√ Successfully completed Phase II of development program with Stellantis

• Secure Phase III of development program with Stellantis

√ Completed qualification of second high-volume production fab

• Convert large OEMs in our test and evaluation program to design wins/custom development agreements

√ Added distributors for SymCool® products

• Initial sales of SymCool® IQ intelligent power module

√ Began third-party automotive qualification testing

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN™ can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power's management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement of companies to orders followed by potential custom development agreements and/or design wins to drive long-term value creation for our shareholders and that Phase III of our program with Stellantis is expected to begin shortly after they select a Tier 1 supplier to design and build the drivetrain inverter for their new EV platform. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the success of our B-TRAN™ technology, including whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents, our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace and timing of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN™ technology, the rate and degree of market acceptance for our B-TRAN™, the impact of global health pandemics on our business, supply chain disruptions, and the expected performance of future products incorporating our B-TRAN™, and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

IDEAL POWER INC. Balance Sheets (unaudited)













September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,655,922 $ 8,474,835 Accounts receivable, net

1,326

70,000 Inventory

60,130

81,450 Prepayments and other current assets

303,921

482,890 Total current assets

19,021,299

9,109,175









Property and equipment, net

447,186

359,225 Intangible assets, net

2,608,825

2,580,066 Right of use asset

503,962

186,570 Other assets

20,133

13,034 Total assets $ 22,601,405 $ 12,248,070









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 76,053 $ 405,098 Accrued expenses

750,443

455,112 Current portion of lease liability

80,145

70,683 Total current liabilities

906,641

930,893









Long-term lease liability

425,076

132,304 Other long-term liabilities

1,049,325

1,125,173 Total liabilities

2,381,042

2,188,370









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

8,144

5,998 Additional paid-in capital

125,096,918

107,116,362 Treasury stock

(13,210)

(13,210) Accumulated deficit

(104,871,489)

(97,049,450) Total stockholders' equity

20,220,363

10,059,700 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,601,405 $ 12,248,070

IDEAL POWER INC. Statements of Operations (unaudited)























Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023



2024

2023



















Commercial revenue $ 554 $ 1,557

$ 80,624 $ 100,000 Grant revenue

-

-



-

37,388 Total revenue

554

1,557



80,624

137,388



















Cost of commercial revenue

1,511

2,787



87,483

76,800 Cost of grant revenue

-

-



-

37,388 Total cost of revenue

1,511

2,787



87,483

114,188



















Gross profit

(957)

(1,230)



(6,859)

23,200



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development

1,684,063

1,690,538



4,613,703

4,337,254 General and administrative

893,969

854,025



2,695,041

2,682,951 Sales and marketing

320,642

293,963



996,992

870,189 Total operating expenses

2,898,674

2,838,526



8,305,736

7,890,394



















Loss from operations

(2,899,631)

(2,839,756)



(8,312,595)

(7,867,194)



















Interest income, net

209,283

99,275



490,556

318,922



















Net loss $ (2,690,348) $ (2,740,481)

$ (7,822,039) $ (7,548,272)



















Net loss per share – basic and fully diluted $ (0.31) $ (0.44)

$ (0.99) $ (1.22)



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and fully diluted

8,767,251

6,192,286



7,870,542

6,185,447

IDEAL POWER INC. Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)













Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net Loss $ (7,822,039)

(7,548,272) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

250,936

193,900 Amortization of right of use asset

55,011

46,246 Write-off of capitalized patents

62,073

- Write-off of property and equipment

15,371

- Gain on lease termination

(15,319)

- Stock-based compensation

1,163,808

1,859,209 Decrease (increase) in operating assets:







Accounts receivable

68,674

(34,064) Inventory

21,320

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets

171,870

107,152 Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:







Accounts payable

(329,045)

(66,548) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

219,483

311,511 Lease liability

(54,850)

(47,868) Net cash used in operating activities

(6,192,707)

(5,178,734)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(193,461)

(198,338) Acquisition of intangible assets

(251,639)

(207,697) Net cash used in investing activities

(445,100)

(406,035)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and pre-funded warrants

15,724,818

- Exercise of options and warrants

1,105,655

- Payment of taxes related to restricted stock unit vesting

(11,579)

- Net cash provided by financing activities

16,818,894

-









Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

10,181,087

(5,584,769) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

8,474,835

16,345,623 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 18,655,922 $ 10,760,854

