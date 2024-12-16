Ideal Power Secures First Design Win for Solid-State Circuit Breakers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), developer and innovative provider of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN® bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced the Company secured its first design win for solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs) with one of the largest circuit protection equipment manufacturers in Asia serving the industrial and utility markets.

In connection with this design win, the Company entered into a joint development agreement for a SSCB product incorporating multiple B-TRAN® devices. The agreement includes the product design, prototype builds and testing of the SSCB which is targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2025 to be followed by commercial sales later in the year. For Ideal Power, the opportunity from this customer's first B-TRAN®-based product could potentially translate to revenue of several hundred thousand dollars in the first year of sales, with the opportunity to exceed a million dollars in revenue in the second year of sales. We expect this product to be their first of multiple products incorporating B-TRAN® into SSCBs as the customer is interested in offering a suite of B-TRAN®-enabled SSCBs with a wide range of ratings. As a result, the overall opportunity with this customer could eventually lead to sales of a million units per year based on the customer's projections.

The customer's products are focused on renewable energy, circuit protection for industrial equipment and facilities, utility grid infrastructure and power distribution. They currently sell over 200 thousand circuit breakers per year to their large established customer base in the Asian market. They have a decades-long legacy of innovation to meet the current and future needs of their customers. Their initial B-TRAN®-enabled SSCB will be marketed to grid-tied solar and energy storage equipment providers and utility electric distribution network companies. Other potential applications with the customer include data centers, lighting and air conditioning systems, electric vehicles, including vehicle-to-grid power conversion and EV contactors, and other energy storage solutions. The customer evaluated B-TRAN® against SiC MOSFETs and selected B-TRAN® due to its ultra-low conduction losses and inherent bidirectionality.

"Today's design win is a milestone representing significant validation of B-TRAN® as an enabling technology for SSCBs and a catalyst for our revenue ramp in industrial markets. Now that we have captured our first design win for SSCBs, we will leverage this win to secure additional design wins with other SSCB customers in the coming months to drive long-term value creation for our shareholders," stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power.

For SSCB applications, the Company's B-TRAN® technology dramatically lowers conduction losses compared to IGBT and silicon carbide MOSFET-based SSCBs while offering inherent bidirectionality, reducing the number of devices required for a given circuit breaker rating. Compared to conventional electromechanical breakers, B-TRAN®-based SSCBs are expected to offer orders of magnitude faster operation along with programmability and diagnostic capability and enhanced safety and reliability. B-TRAN® potentially lays a path to broad SSCB adoption by industrial, utility and military customers. The Company estimates a $1 billion serviceable addressable market (SAM) for B-TRAN® for the solid-state switchgear market, inclusive of SSCBs.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is the developer and innovator provider of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN®) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN® is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN® can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power's management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of development and sales and the revenue potential for the customer's B-TRAN®-based SSCB product, our expectation that this product will be the first of multiple products from the customer incorporating B-TRAN® into SSCBs, that the overall opportunity with this customer could eventually lead to sales of a million units per year based on the customer's projections, that this design win will be a catalyst for our revenue ramp in industrial markets, and our expectation we will successfully leverage this win to secure additional design wins with other SSCB customers in the coming months to drive long-term value creation for our shareholders. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the success of our B-TRAN® technology, including whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents, our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace and timing of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN® technology, the rate and degree of market acceptance for our B-TRAN®, the impact of global health pandemics on our business, supply chain disruptions, and the expected performance of future products incorporating our B-TRAN®, and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

