Ideal Power Secures Order for SymCool® IQ Intelligent Power Modules

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN® bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced that the Company secured a multi-unit order for its SymCool® IQ intelligent power module from a customer that specializes in the development and manufacture of circuit protection and power conversion solutions.

The customer previously ordered multiple SymCool® power modules and drivers. They are interested in SymCool® and SymCool® IQ modules for solid-state circuit protection and power conversion solutions across their product lines focused on several end markets including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, and data centers.

"This multi-unit order for our SymCool® IQ is a significant milestone in the commercialization of our B-TRAN® technology. SymCool® IQ opens up additional markets for us including renewable energy, energy storage and electric vehicle charging. This customer is evaluating SymCool® IQ for use in pairing renewable energy with energy storage to take advantage of both the improved efficiency and bidirectionality of our technology," stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power.

SymCool® IQ builds on the bidirectional BTRAN® multi-die packaging design of the Company's SymCool® power module and adds an integrated intelligent driver optimized for bidirectional operation. The SymCool® IQ, rated at 1200V and 200A, has significant advantages compared to IGBT modules, including lower losses and inherent bidirectionality. For OEM customers incorporating SymCool® IQ into their products, these advantages translate to increased energy savings, lower product operating costs, and significantly lower thermal management requirements resulting in more compact and lower cost solutions. The addition of an integrated intelligent driver in the SymCool® IQ provides protection features such as overcurrent protection, undervoltage protection and temperature sensing. OEM customers will also recognize its popular 62-millimeter package as it is a standard for industrial power semiconductor packaging.

