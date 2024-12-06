Ideal Power to Participate in iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Winter Investor Conference on December 10 to 11, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN® bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today provides additional information related to its previously announced participation in the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Winter Virtual Conference on December 10 and 11, 2024. Ideal Power's presentation webcast is on December 10, and its one-on-one investor meetings are on December 11. iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences, with presenting companies recommended by investors.

Ideal Power's presentation webcast at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Conference is December 10 at 11:30 AM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

iAccess Alpha Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one virtual meeting with Ideal Power management on December 11, CLICK HERE

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN®) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN® is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN® can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

[email protected]

703-297-6917

SOURCE IDEAL POWER INC.