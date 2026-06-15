Ideal Recovery and Absolute Recovery Announce Strategic Combination

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Recovery, a St. Louis-based collateral recovery services company, and Absolute Recovery, a Pineville-based collateral recovery services company serving the Charlotte area, have combined in a strategic merger, bringing together two established market leaders to create a stronger, multi-market platform serving lenders across the Midwest and Southeast.

Absolute Recovery has partnered with Ideal Recovery

Founded nearly 20 years ago by Brent Hulderman, Absolute Recovery provides full-service asset recovery solutions, including involuntary and voluntary repossessions, skip tracing, condition reporting, and secure transport services. The company serves a diversified base of banks, credit unions, and automotive finance companies within an approximately 50-mile service radius of Charlotte, NC.

"Starting the business off as a single driver with one truck, I'm incredibly proud of what Absolute Recovery's team has built over the years," Hulderman said. "Joining forces with another market leader under unified leadership extends the runway for current employees and allows a heightened level of client service for years to come."

For Ideal Recovery, the combination with Absolute Recovery offered a strong fit within a desirable regional market. Absolute's tenured management team, documented systems and processes, diversified revenue streams, recurring customer base, and established reputation made it a compelling partner as the combined organization continues to grow its geographic footprint.

The transaction also provides continuity for Absolute Recovery's employees and clients. Hulderman will remain involved with the business as a long-term strategic partner, supporting the transition while helping preserve the operating knowledge and customer relationships that have shaped the company's growth.

"Absolute Recovery had many of the qualities buyers are looking for in this sector: a strong local reputation, reliable customer relationships, recurring revenue, and a seller who was prepared for the process," said Brando Reyna, Senior Advisor at Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. "That preparation mattered. Brent understood the key deal points, responded quickly, and helped create a smooth path to closing."

Reyna and Trevor Crocker, Partner at Viking M&A, represented Absolute Recovery in the transaction.

This combination marks a significant milestone in the growth of both organizations. It reflects the continued value buyers see in well-run, founder-led service businesses with strong customer relationships and disciplined operations. Viking M&A congratulates Hulderman, the Absolute Recovery team, and the Ideal Recovery organization on the successful transaction and the next stage of growth for the combined business

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions of Charlotte, N.C.

Viking M&A in Charlotte, N.C., supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

One of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and Tampa, F.L. The firm boasts 19 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past 30 years, Viking has successfully sold more than 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio more than three times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com/market/business-brokers-charlotte-nc/ to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or for more information about selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions