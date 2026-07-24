Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Accelerates Florida Growth Strategy

Congratulations to Seasoned Finance and Acquisition Leader Cody Mizelle as he joins Viking's Florida Division.

TAMPA, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking M&A bolsters Florida team to exceed growing demand for business owners seeking retirement through strategic exit planning. Further supporting its advisory capabilities in one of Florida's most active deal markets with the addition of Cody Mizelle as Advisor in its Tampa headquarters. Mizelle's addition to the Florida divisions reinforces its continued commitment to serving privately held business owners with professional advisory services throughout the state.

Congratulations to Seasoned Finance and Acquisition Leader Cody Mizelle as he joins Viking’s Florida Division.

"Cody delivers a robust level of expertise and experience to our team," said Larry Lawson II, President of the Florida Division. "His detailed work and depth of knowledge make him a key addition and have proved Cody as a tremendous asset to our firm."

The Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas' continued population growth, capital inflows, and new business formation have fueled M&A activity throughout the region. Mizelle brings more than a decade of experience in real estate finance, acquisitions, and investment portfolio management, having evaluated and overseen more than $2 billion in transactions.

"I have continued to gravitate toward M&A throughout my career, as I'm passionate about leading my clients and their families through these monumental life events," Mizelle said. "Most owners only sell a business once in their lifetime. Guiding them through something so financially and emotionally meaningful is incredibly rewarding."

Mizelle began his career underwriting real estate, commercial, and industrial loans for the Washington, D.C.-based regional bank, United Bank, formerly known as Cardinal Bank, developing a disciplined approach to credit analysis, cash flow evaluation, and operational assessment. He later served in senior roles spanning acquisitions, capital markets, and portfolio management, including as Vice President at Ancient City Capital, and as a Portfolio Manager for Raymond James. Across these roles, Mizelle managed the full transaction lifecycle, from valuation and underwriting to due diligence, capital structuring, asset management, and disposition strategy, ensuring that client objectives remained central to every strategic decision.

A Tampa resident with family roots in small business ownership, Mizelle's addition strengthens Viking's ability to deliver institutional-level insight with a hands-on and relationship-driven approach in a rapidly growing regional economy.

"I joined Viking M&A because I wanted to work at a firm where relationships matter as much as the numbers," Mizelle added. "Viking has built a strong presence in the lower‑middle market because of its reputation for being hands‑on, accessible, and genuinely supportive of business owners. That personal element, combined with a disciplined, proven process, made it the right place for me."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions Florida Division

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, with offices strategically located throughout Florida, supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking in headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Charlotte, NC. The firm has offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past three decades, Viking has successfully sold over 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio of nearly four times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmerger.com to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or to access more information regarding selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions