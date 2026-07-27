Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Languages Specialists, Inc., a longstanding provider of professional interpretation and translation services, has been acquired by business partners Brian Mitchell and Kathryn Denaro.

"Creating the right strategic alignment between buyer and seller is central to what we do at Viking," said Larry Lawson II, President, Viking Florida Division. "Brian and Kathryn's shared vision for growth positions All Languages Specialists for continued success, leveraging the strong foundation Erick built."

Leading Florida Translation & Interpretation Firm Transitions to New Ownership

Erick Alin founded the company in 1998, shortly after graduating from the University of South Florida. Alin launched All Languages Specialists (ALS) after identifying an urgent need for high-quality interpreting and translation services, particularly in the legal and healthcare industries. His mission for ALS was clear: to connect people and organizations despite language barriers. Today, ALS is a statewide leader known for its reliability, precision, and exceptional service.

"All Languages Specialists is the kind of business buyers dream of: deeply respected, operationally sound, and built on a mission that truly matters," said Robert Lugo, Senior Advisor at Viking M&A. "Brian and Kathryn are stepping into a legacy of service and are focused on strengthening and growing the groundwork Erick began."

Brian and Kathryn bring extensive executive leadership experience in business operations, organizational development, workforce management, technology implementation, and strategic growth. Throughout their careers, they have successfully led complex operational initiatives, implemented enterprise technology solutions, managed large client relationships, and developed scalable business processes focused on exceptional customer service and long-term success.

"Our vision begins with honoring the trust of the clients who have been central to All Languages Specialists' success while building upon the strong foundation Erick created," said Brian Mitchell. "We are committed to expanding language access for the clients we serve today through enhanced services, greater capabilities, and continued responsiveness, while bringing that same trusted standard of service to new clients and markets across the country."

Lugo facilitated the transaction alongside Advisor Max Roix and Associate Advisor Dylan Bradley. The company attracted nearly 70 prospective buyers. With seasoned guidance from the Viking team and alignment between the parties, the deal progressed efficiently, closing 176 days after engagement with Viking, including just 84 days from the signed letter of intent to closing.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions Florida Division

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, with offices strategically located throughout Florida, supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking in headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Charlotte, NC. The firm has offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past three decades, Viking has successfully sold over 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio of nearly four times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmerger.com to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or to access more information regarding selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions