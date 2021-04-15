Ideal Semiconductor Announces Investment from Applied Ventures

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Semiconductor, a startup company that has successfully demonstrated a fundamentally new technology for energy conversion in electronic systems, today announced it has received funding from Applied Ventures, LLC, the venture capital arm of Applied Materials, Inc.

Ideal's innovative technology is based upon a novel scientific development in nanoscale physics. Ideal's SuperQ technology can be used to build next-generation power components with dramatic gains in energy efficiency, delivering a generational leap forward in performance and cost. This energy conversion technology can be used in practically all commercial electronics: it extends battery life in electric vehicles and battery-powered devices; it enables increased compute density with lower cooling costs in the data centers that are the heart of the modern internet and cloud computing; and it makes possible more complete capture of usable energy in renewable energy generation. The technology can be implemented in various semiconductor materials including standard silicon, where it provides an order of magnitude improvement in energy efficiency while maintaining lower cost and higher reliability than existing solutions.

"We are thrilled with the funding from Applied Ventures and the world-class scientific and engineering expertise they can provide our company. Having Applied Ventures join our existing group of seasoned semiconductor industry investors strengthens our belief that Ideal's SuperQ technology can become an industry dominant platform," said Mark Granahan, CEO and Co-founder of Ideal Semiconductor.

"The power industry witnesses a revolution in performance every couple of decades. Ideal's SuperQ Technology has the potential to bring an exciting innovation to the high-voltage power industry similar to what we saw with Super Junction Technology 20 years ago. We look forward to working with the team at Ideal to further develop its technology and enable better, greener products," said Michael Stewart, Investment Director at Applied Ventures.

About Ideal Semiconductor

Founded in 2016, Ideal Semiconductor represents a revolutionary improvement in energy conversion technology. Ideal Semiconductor has focused on developing the world's most energy efficient power semiconductors with near ideal performance. The company's SuperQ Technology is the result of years of research and development to enable unparalleled cost/performance for power components. The company's revolutionary technology enables longer life, greater efficiency and cooler operating temperatures for electronic systems spanning many critical applications including electric vehicles, renewable energy, data center servers and various vertical markets. Founded by a team of Industry veterans, Ideal Semiconductor is positioned to disrupt the $25 billion market for power semiconductors that convert energy within electronic devices.

About Applied Ventures

Applied Ventures, LLC, the venture capital arm of Applied Materials, invests in technology companies across the Materials to Systems™ stack that have the potential to deliver high growth and exceptional returns. Its investments help develop technologies and markets that provide natural extensions to Applied Materials' core business and stimulate the growth of applications for semiconductors, displays and related products and services. Learn more at www.appliedventures.com or follow @Applied_VC.

