Ideal Shave, Designed to Make Any Razor Last 7-10x Longer, Announces Kickstarter Campaign

RICHLAND, Wash., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Shave, an innovative new product designed to make any razor last longer, has recently been launched through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter this month.

"I created Ideal Shave because I was tired of throwing away razors so often because they got dull so quickly," said David Capell, the creator of Ideal Shave. "I realized that what was causing my blade to dull was the moisture in my bathroom. I created a product that would work with any razor to protect it from water breaking down the blade."

Ideal Shave works with any razor to protect it from moisture

Bathrooms are the most humid environments in any home. Ideal Shave is a convenient way to store a razor to keep it away from moisture. Its patent-pending design keeps moisture out while keeping blades dry. By staying free of water when it's stored, the blades don't break down as quickly. This makes any razor that is stored in Ideal Shave last 7-10 times longer.

Ideal Shave gives you a better shave by protecting the blade. Exposure to water breaks down a blade, making it dull quickly. This causes a poor shave, skin irritation, or nicks and cuts. With Ideal Shave, it keeps its edge, giving shavers a better shave every time they shave.

Ideal Shave also saves people money. Since razors last longer 7-10 times longer, they don't need to be replaced as often. Whether people use disposable razors or cartridges, they could save $50-100 each year by using Ideal Shave.

Ideal Shave helps protect the environment. It's estimated that 2 billion razors and cartridges end up in landfills every year. By using Ideal Shave, you reduce the number of blades you use by up to 75%. This helps protect the planet as well.

Ideal Shave is now available on Kickstarter with an early-bird price of $20 for the first 500 users, and regular price of $25 for others. The Kickstarter campaign ends on June 15.

For more information visit Ideal Shave on Kickstarter or at IdealShave.com.

Ideal Shave is a Tri-Cities based startup created by David Capell. David is an engineer by trade and creates new product innovations in his spare time. Made to combat the biggest problems with shaving today, Ideal Shave promises to Save Your Shave, Save Your Money and Save the Planet.

Contact: Aaron Welling

Phone: (509) 713-9922

E-mail: [email protected]

