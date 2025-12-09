Ideal Siding Enters Virginia with New Locations in Richmond and the Washington, D.C. Metro Area

North America's Largest Siding Renovation Franchise Grows Mid-Atlantic Footprint Led by Local Entrepreneurs Julian Cha and Kazi Rahman

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Siding, North America's largest siding renovation company, is expanding into Virginia for the first time with two new locations in Richmond and the Washington, D.C. metro area. The new locations will be owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Julian Cha in Richmond and Kazi Rahman in the greater D.C. area, expanding Ideal Siding's presence and service capabilities across the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We're thrilled to welcome Julian and Kazi to the Ideal Siding family," said Alex Filipuk, Founder and CEO of Ideal Siding. "Julian's background as a healthcare leader, and Kazi's tech experience, make them outstanding franchisees for our brand. We're confident their teams will quickly become trusted resources for homeowners across Virginia."

Richmond Location Led by Experienced Healthcare and Business Professional

Cha has called Richmond home for nearly 20 years and brings a diverse background in healthcare, operations, and business development to his new venture. A trained nurse with an MBA from the University of Richmond, he has spent his career building and optimizing service lines, leading cross-functional teams, and managing complex operations.

"Throughout my career, I've focused on building systems, supporting teams and serving people in some of their most vulnerable moments," said Cha. "Ideal Siding gives me the opportunity to use those same skills to help Richmond homeowners protect and improve their homes, while also creating great work opportunities for local siding crews."

Washington, D.C. Metro Area Location Brings Tech-Savvy Leadership to Home Services

In the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Rahman will launch Ideal Siding's presence from McLean, Virginia, serving homeowners across the greater D.C. area. He brings a strong background in project management within the SaaS and technology space, along with entrepreneurial experience that includes launching his own ventures and working in commercial real estate.

"I've been evaluating franchise opportunities since 2013, but Ideal Siding stood out because it didn't feel like a hard sell," said Rahman. "I wanted a brand where I could be proud of the work, treat contractors with respect and fair pay, and build something long term in the community where I grew up. Ideal Siding checks all those boxes and lets me combine my project management experience with my passion for home design."

Bringing Trusted Siding Services to Virginia Homeowners

Ideal Siding's new Richmond and Washington, D.C. metro area locations will offer a full range of siding renovation services, including installation of popular materials such as fiber cement and vinyl siding. The company is known for combining premium materials, expert craftsmanship and a streamlined customer experience that helps homeowners enhance curb appeal, improve energy efficiency and protect their homes from the elements.

With more than 80 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Ideal Siding provides its franchisees with robust marketing, lead generation and operational support, allowing local owners like Cha and Rahman to focus on delivering exceptional results and building businesses with strong long-term growth potential.

To learn more about Ideal Siding services in Richmond and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, visit www.idealsiding.com. To learn more about the Ideal Siding franchise opportunity, visit www.idealsiding.com/franchise.

About Ideal Siding

Ideal Siding is North America's fastest-growing siding renovation franchise, serving homeowners across the United States and Canada. With over 80 locations, Ideal Siding specializes in transforming homes with top-quality materials and expert craftsmanship. By combining innovative digital marketing strategies, a centralized call center, and a proven operational model, we ensure consistent lead generation and support for franchisees, helping them build successful businesses. Our mission is to bring exceptional customer service and flawless siding renovations to every neighborhood. For more information, visit www.idealsiding.com.

