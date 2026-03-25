Ideal Strategic Partners® Showcases Five Retail-Ready Hardware Brands at National Hardware Show 2026

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Strategic Partners® will introduce five retail-ready hardware innovations at the National Hardware Show 2026 in Las Vegas, selected for their strong consumer demand, differentiated utility, and scalability across wholesale and distribution channels.

Ideal Strategic Partners® is a venture development firm specializing in building, launching, and scaling innovative consumer product brands, with a focus on practical problem-solving and market-driven growth. Over the past five years, Ideal Strategic Partners® has reviewed more than 20,000 applications and partnered with 60+ portfolio companies.

"Partnering with our founders to take their ideas from concept or early-stage prototype to growing, revenue-generating businesses is the most rewarding part of what we do, and events like the National Hardware Show are an opportunity to showcase their successes…" said Scott Moffat, Managing Partner of Ideal Strategic Partners®.

They will be showcasing five of their innovative companies at the National Hardware Show - and here are the problems that they solve:

FunL™ (Booth #1667) is redefining a long-stagnant category with a stretchable, universal-fit pouring funnel constructed from durable, chemical-resistant NBR. Designed to streamline fluid transfers - including oil, coolant, fuel, chemicals, and other liquids - it reduces spills, drips, and cleanup with precision pouring. Following strong e-commerce validation, the company is aggressively expanding into wholesale and retail, with additional SKU development planned for 2026.

KleanGrip® (Booth #1762) is a brand that delivers a simple yet effective solution for cleaning hoses, cables, and cords prior to storage or transport. Its flagship tool removes mud, grease, and debris, helping extend equipment life, improve safety, and maintain cleaner work environments. Engineered for compatibility with most standard equipment and often paired with its cleaning solution, KleanGrip® continues to expand across hardware, industrial, and consumer markets.

BaseBlock™ (Booth #1663) is showcasing a precision spacing tool designed to improve consistency in the installation of baseboards, paneling, molding, drywall, and similar applications. Featuring four integrated spacing steps, it reduces measuring time, minimizes error, and enhances repeatability, offering a lightweight, durable, and reusable solution for both contractors and DIY users.

Big Blade™ (Booth #1665) is introducing an ergonomic, flagship product redefining snow and debris removal. The product features a wider clearing surface and modular platform that improves efficiency while reducing physical strain. Designed to break up ice and minimize repetitive lifting, the system also supports future attachments - including broom and rake components - for year-round debris management across multiple use cases.

Pyramid Ladder Products™ (Booth #1764) is presenting the Ladder Lugger™, a universal ladder attachment handle that enhances balance, grip, and control during transport. The tool reduces physical strain, helps prevent accidental property damage, and installs in seconds without tools. Built for rugged, daily use, the company is also pursuing collaboration with OSHA to further support safety-driven adoption.

Ideal Strategic Partners® transforms innovative ideas into scaling businesses through market research, strategic branding, product development/manufacturing, launch execution, and ecommerce and retail scaling.

To learn more about Ideal Strategic Partners®' portfolio companies featured at the National Hardware Show, visit: Ideal Strategic Partners® NHS Brands

For media inquiries, wholesale opportunities, or partnership information, please contact Dave McHarness at [email protected] or 813-296-6504.

SOURCE Ideal Strategic Partners