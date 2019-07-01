Ideal Tridon Completes Transformational Acquisition of ZSi Foster

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Tridon Holdings, Inc. ("Ideal Tridon"), a portfolio company of Snow Phipps Group ("Snow Phipps"), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of ZSi-Foster Acquisition Corporation ("ZSi-Foster") from Pfingsten Partners ("Pfingsten"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Canton, Michigan, ZSi-Foster is a specialty manufacturer and supplier of pipe, hose and conduit support and fastening solutions including clamps, strut and strut fittings, and hydraulic and pneumatic hose fittings, across a diverse range of end markets. Combining Ideal Tridon's broad portfolio of specialty clamp and fitting products with ZSi-Foster will allow both companies to bring more solutions to their customers, delivered with the highest level of service, engineering support and quality. The ZSi-Foster management team will continue to hold key positions within the combined company to further ensure that Ideal Tridon continues to meet and exceed the needs of its customers.

"We are extremely excited that ZSi-Foster is now part of the Ideal Tridon family," said Michael Reese, CEO of Ideal Tridon. "Both Ideal and ZSi-Foster have long track records of providing highly engineered products and differentiated service to their customers. We expect to deepen our customer relationships with a more expansive product offering, delivered with the high level of quality and service they expect from us."

"I am excited about the possibilities of this combination," said Rick Stepien, CEO of ZSi-Foster. "We have been successful executing our growth strategy and fully expect that becoming part of Ideal Tridon will accelerate that growth."

John Pless, Partner at Snow Phipps, said, "We partnered with Ideal Tridon to support their growth strategy of expanding what they are able to do for their customers. The acquisition of ZSi-Foster is a transformational step forward in that process and will create many more opportunities for us to continue to grow organically and through M&A."

Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Snow Phipps in the transaction. Lincoln International LLC and BlackArch Partners, LLC served as financial advisors to Ideal Tridon and ZSi-Foster, respectively.

About Ideal Tridon

Ideal Tridon is a leading global engineering solutions designer and manufacturer of stainless steel and specialty clamps for a broad range of fastening and sealing applications across diverse end markets. Headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee, Ideal Tridon sells IDEAL TRIDON® brand products to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and to Replacement Market warehouses, distributors and retail businesses. IDEAL®, TRIDON® and IDEAL TRIDON® brands are manufactured and distributed globally from facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Ideal Tridon, visit www.idealtridon.com.

About ZSi-Foster

Headquartered in Canton, Michigan, ZSi-Foster is a market-leading manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered, mission-critical clamping and coupling devices and strut housing products. The Company's products are found in demanding environments across diversified end markets, including general industrial, fluid power, HVAC, refrigeration and electrical markets. For more information about ZSi Foster, visit www.zsi-foster.com.

About Snow Phipps Group

Snow Phipps is a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market control investments with $2.4 billion of total capital commitments raised since its founding in 2005. The firm generally focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across the Industrials, Services and Consumer industries and targets platform investments with enterprise values ranging from $100 million to $500 million. The Snow Phipps investment team collaborates with its Operating Partners and portfolio management teams to create value through an operationally focused strategy often led by organic or acquisition-driven growth. To learn more about Snow Phipps, visit www.snowphipps.com.

About Pfingsten Partners

Pfingsten is an operationally focused private equity firm formed in 1989. From its headquarters in Chicago, IL and representative offices in ChangAn, China, New Delhi, India and Chennai, India, the firm builds better businesses through operational improvements, professional management practices, global capabilities and profitable business growth rather than financial engineering. Since completing its first investment in 1991, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion and has acquired 137 manufacturing, distribution and business services companies. For more information, visit pfingsten.com.

SOURCE Snow Phipps Group

