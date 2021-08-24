IdealRatings and GRMA Announce Partnership to Provide Complete and Cost Effective ESG Data and Reporting

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, ESG challenges facing asset managers, corporates and other institutions globally have expanded dramatically in scope and complexity. Companies must now address numerous rapidly-evolving ESG reporting and disclosure requirements as part of implementing a sound ESG program. The need for good quality ESG data and reporting has become critical and compelling.

IdealRatings and GRMA are pleased to announce a collaboration to offer a complete and cost-effective data and reporting solution that marries IdealRating's extensive Global ESG data coverage with GRMA's unique turnkey SaaS solution for curating investment and ESG data and producing ESG reporting.

Samuel Won, CEO of GRMA, noted that "firms are struggling to obtain and manage ESG data and to perform necessary and complex ESG reporting in accord with standards such as SFDR, GRI and UNPRI. We believe GRMA and IdealRatings are ideally suited to assist companies of all sizes to meet their ESG goals by leveraging IdealRatings' extensive ESG data (that includes 350 ESG indicators for 40,000 companies representing 95% of global market capitalization) combined with GRMA's extensive data management and reporting experience working with publicly traded as well as private investments."

Michael Poisson, Managing Director of IdealRatings, said "we are excited about collaborating with GRMA because their unique offering enables clients to leverage GRMA's cutting edge SaaS-based technology, cloud infrastructure and proprietary processes to quickly and cost-effectively implement ESG analysis and reporting without licensing software, a lengthy implementation or hiring additional staff."

About IdealRatings

IdealRatings is a leading financial data and technology provider that empowers global asset managers, asset services, financial institutions, and asset owners with extensive global ESG data coverage and an array of responsible investment solutions. IdealRatings provides its world-class clients with innovative data services, analytical tools and reports for a global universe of equities, fixed income, and REITs with a mission to enable responsible investments worldwide. IdealRatings' state of the art technology infrastructure offers over 10 million data points for diverse instruments backed by an experienced research team, proprietary methodology and robust guidelines customization engine.

For more information, visit https://www.idealratings.com.

About GRMA

GRMA is a leading FinTech and advisory firm that provides asset managers, asset owners and partner firms with a comprehensive and cost-effective Software as a Solution (SaaS) offering for all types of investment data aggregation, data enrichment, data modeling/curation and outsourced reporting. GRMA's solution coverage includes regulatory and investor reporting, board and investment committee reporting, performance attribution/benchmarking, portfolio and risk management reporting and ESG reporting and monitoring.

In addition, GRMA provides value-added and expert risk management advisory services. GRMA's principals each have over 30 years of senior-level investment and risk management experience at major global financial institutions, asset management firms and in the government.

For more information, visit https://www.grmainc.com.

