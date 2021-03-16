Ideamotive Highlights 2021 IT Outsourcing Trends, Turning a Spotlight on the CEE Region

WARSAW, Poland, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideamotive , a globally operating marketplace delivering tech talent has published a detailed report on the software outsourcing market in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The company expects that the COVID-19 pandemic will give renewed impetus to IT outsourcing, and sees CEE as the next destination for businesses looking to externalise IT and software development. The report titled The State of CEE IT Outsourcing and Offshoring is available for a free download here.

"As remote and hybrid work models have become the new accepted norm following the COVID-19 pandemic, more American and European companies will be partnering with external IT and software development teams," says Robert Krajewski, CEO of Ideamotive. "In anticipation of this trend, we would like to encourage them to consider CEE as the go-to region for forging value-based partnerships with software services providers."

According to the report, increasing the share of outsourced IT projects will be critical post-pandemic survival tactics for many organisations, regardless of the industry. "To recover from the COVID-19 disruption and unlock postcrisis growth, businesses will need to prioritise innovation," continues Krajewski. "IT services outsourcing will be instrumental in achieving this faster than competitors and without overspending."

The publication supports this claim with extensive research. It has revealed that 95% of IT professionals confirm that their organisations have changed technology priorities during the pandemic. Another quoted study predicts an increasing share of technologies like RPA, AI, and AR/VR in global ICT spending in the next few years. More data insights are available inside Ideamotive's report .

To assist global businesses in securing tech talent essential to net growth opportunities post-COVID, the report examines the advantages of modern IT outsourcing and offshoring partnerships. It focuses specifically on the CEE region, seen as a challenger for traditional outsourcing destinations based on several factors:

Steady economic growth;

Burgeoning startup ecosystem;

An influx of tech investments;

Tax incentives for investors;

A deep pool of untapped tech talent.

The publication zooms in on the four most attractive IT outsourcing countries in CEE: Poland, Ukraine, Belarus, and Romania. As the industry frontrunners in the region, they offer the most extensive talent pools and skillset variation, English proficient workforce, the best quality to affordability ratio, and the ease of doing business.

