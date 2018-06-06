Idean And Kraftwerk Work Together To Revive The "Kling Klang Machine No. 1" App--the New interactive Music Generator

The music of Kraftwerk is inspired by their creative concept "We play the machines and the machines play us." This is evident in the Kling Klang Machine No. 1 application. It is a symbiosis between the user and the music––an endless creation of new sounds. Re-releasing Kling Klang Machine No. 1 in Apple's App Store after its initial release in 2011 reinvigorates Kraftwerk's original intention for electronic music enthusiasts. Together with Kraftwerk, Idean's Berlin-based team brought the application back to life, making it available to a broader audience.

Idean is made of forward-thinking designers who transform companies across multiple industries through design. Consistently, Idean has transformed the user experiences for various technology, automotive, and financial companies across the globe.

Idean is a global design agency that uses design as a strategic tool to transform businesses and create bolder futures. With 11 studios and over 230 design professionals worldwide, Idean partners with organizations of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Deeply rooted in a human-first approach, the design agency creates products, services, and experiences that make long-lasting impacts with customers. In 2017, Idean joined the Capgemini Group to strengthen its strategic capabilities and global reach.

