The "EVolving the Road Ahead" event kicked off with a ceremonial ride through Times Square with Energica US CEO, Stefano Benatti, Ideanomics Executive Chairman, Shane Mcmahon and President of Mobility, Robin Mackie

During the investor presentation, Ideanomics CEO, Alf Poor , President of Mobility, Robin Mackie and Energica CEO, Livia Cevolini , discussed the companies' shared vision for the future and how Energica fits into the broader Ideanomics vision and Carlo Iacovini , GM of Energica Inside, formally introduced the new business unit to the market

The full line up of Energica electric motorcycles was on display to the public in Times Square to promote brand awareness and to build excitement about the acquisition

Link to Getty Images: https://bit.ly/37FD9pQ

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, held a press and analyst day on April 11, 2022, at the NASDAQ MarketSite location in New York City following the company's March announcement that it had finalized the acquisition of Energica Motor Company S.p.A. (Energica), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance 100% battery-powered electric motorcycles. Ideanomics and Energica executives held their first joint investor presentation to showcase the companies' shared vision for the future and how Energica fits into the broader Ideanomics mission. Attendees were able to see Energica's entire line-up of electric motorcycles, including the Energica Ego, Energica Eva Ribelle and Energica EsseEsse9. The event was widely attended by analysts and media alike.

Ideanomics Analyst Day Unveils e-Mobility Vision Following the Acquisition of Energica Motor Company

The event, which was themed "EVolving the Road Ahead," commenced with a ride of the Energica motorcycles by Ideanomics' Executive Chairman Shane McMahon and President of Mobility Robin Mackie and Energica US CEO, Stefano Benatti, to symbolize the Italian and American companies coming together in a location as iconic as Times Square.

"As a result of this acquisition, Ideanomics is uniquely positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for electric, two-wheeled vehicles," said Shane McMahon, executive chairman of Ideanomics. "Energica's high-performance electric motorcycles, growing dealer network and powertrain applications will allow us to leverage vehicle applications across other Ideanomics companies and customers, while supporting the next phase of growth for Energica."

During the investor presentation, Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor discussed how Energica brings technology, economies of scale and strong leadership to the Ideanomics family. Energica CEO, Livia Cevolini, discussed Energica's key advantages, unique selling propositions and how the company will grow its business with support from Ideanomics. Carlo Iacovini, GM of Energica Inside, touched on the company's goals for 2022 and formally introduced the market to Energica Inside – a new business unit dedicated to the development and production of powertrains, battery assembly and technology for electric vehicles. Energica Inside is positioning itself as the gateway to the electric transition in multiple industries, bringing Energica's decade of experience in electric mobility.

"Energica is a well-established company that brings much to the table now that it is under the Ideanomics umbrella," said Robin Mackie, President of Ideanomics Mobility. "Their technologies and solutions will support product development for our other operating companies and our combined supply chain buying power will improve access to components and batteries so we can build more Energica bikes faster. In addition, Energica's experienced leadership team will be an asset to the entire Ideanomics organization, and we are thrilled to have them on board."

"At Energica, we are excited to support Ideanomics' range of electrification solutions in order to create a global power player in the EV space across multiple verticals," said Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica. "Our bikes have more power, torque and range than our competitors, and with our competitive price point, we are uniquely positioned to capture a large percentage of zero-emission Imotorcycle enthusiasts. With our growing sales, exceptional products and new Energica Inside business unit, we will work hand in hand with other Ideanomics operating companies to develop new technologies for powertrain components and modular powertrain systems."

In March, Ideanomics finalized its majority ownership stake in Energica. The acquisition will expand Ideanomics' solutions offerings across the high-growth market for two-wheeled, zero-emissions vehicles. Energica's zero-emission EV technology combined with the pedigree of high-performance mobility synonymous with Italy's Motor Valley, delivers a range of exceptional products for the high-performance motorcycle market. In addition, Energica has developed a proprietary EV battery and DC fast charging in-house, which has broader applications across Ideanomics' global business lines.

The Energica lineup of high-performance electric motorcycles include:

Energica EGO, EGO+ and EGO+ RS: The Energica EGO sportsbikes offer riders the highest top speed and sustained performance of any electric motorcycle on the market. Coupled with surprisingly nimble handling even at lower speeds, the fully electric bike sports immense torque, blistering acceleration, sophisticated on-board technology and DC Fast Charging (DCFC) as standard.

Energica EVA Ribelle and EVA Ribelle RS: A true electric e-fighter, Energica's EVA Ribelle is the naked version of the Energica EGO, with the same torque, power, acceleration and range, with key differences being riding position and top speed. Perfect for aggressive riding with an urban mojo, or an assertive-yet-upright riding position instead of the typical track day crouch, the EVA Ribelle also easily transforms into a long-distance bike with the simple addition of side panniers, windshield and tank bag.

Energica EsseEsse9, EsseEsse9+ and EsseEsse9+ RS: The Energica EsseEsse9 shares the technology and sophistication of both the EGO and the EVA Ribelle, but is made more suitable for casual riding without the demanding hyper-performance of the other two models. The EsseEsse's classic bench seat and relaxed riding position make it the ideal bike for two-up riding and the preferred choice for long-distance electric wanderers around the world.

Ideanomics' vision brings together vehicle and charging technology with design, implementation and financial services to support customer EV deployment programs. Through this strategy, Ideanomics has developed a unique ecosystem to support the exponential growth of the vehicle electrification and zero-emissions market.

A replay of the webcast and associated presentation materials are available on Ideanomics' investor relations website. For more information on Ideanomics and its operating companies, visit www.ideanomics.com.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

About Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance electric motorcycles and the sole manufacturer of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. Energica motorcycles are currently on sale through the official network of dealers and importers.

Contacts:

Ideanomics, Inc.

Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Malory Van Guilder, Skyya PR for Ideanomics

[email protected]

SOURCE Ideanomics