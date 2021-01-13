Ideanomics Announces Its Sponsorship in NACFE, a Non-Profit Organization Focused on the North American Freight Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its sponsorship in the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE). As Ideanomics prepares to launch its heavy truck and specialty electric vehicle unit, Medici Motor Works, in North America in 2021, it was imperative that the Company work with stakeholders and advocacy groups to understand the opportunities unique to the region.

NACFE is an unbiased, non-profit, organization that works with major stakeholders across North America's freight industry. It works with fleet operators, manufacturers, shippers, software providers, governments, associations, etc., and its mission is to double freight efficiency and progress towards zero-emissions. NACFE conducts studies and uses data analysis to drive the development and adoption of efficiency-enhancing, environmentally beneficial, and cost-effective technologies, services, and methodologies.

"NACFE takes a holistic approach to electric vehicle (EV) adoption and brings together important and influential companies in the freight industry," said Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor. "Our participation in NACFE will enable us to better understand the North American market at both a local and national level and, with this knowledge, improve the development and growth of our businesses in the EV space, which includes our MEG division, Medici Motor Works, and WAVE."

"In 2018, NACFE launched efforts to help Guide Emerging Technologies and have published eight reports now on electric trucks," said Mike Roeth, NACFE Executive Director. "A very rewarding result is getting to know many new entrants into the NA truck market, including companies such as Ideanomics, who offer a perspective across the spectrum of challenges in moving to zero emissions, including commercial vehicles and associated rebate programs, financing, and charging solutions."

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. Our Mobile Energy Global (MEG) division is a service provider that facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under our innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) works to drive the development and adoption of efficiency enhancing, environmentally beneficial, and cost-effective technologies, services, and operational practices in the movement of goods across North America. NACFE provides independent, unbiased research, including Confidence Reports on available technologies and Guidance Reports on emerging ones, which highlight the benefits and consequences of each, and deliver decision-making tools for fleets, manufacturers, and others. NACFE partners with Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) on a variety of projects including the Run on Less fuel efficiency demonstration series, electric trucks, emissions reductions, and low-carbon supply chains.

