Ideanomics CRO Kristen Helsel to Present at LD Micro Main Event XIV

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, today announced that Chief Revenue Officer Kristen Helsel will present at the upcoming LD Micro Main Event XIV on Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m. PT. This year's conference will be in person at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air from October 12-14 with an option to attend virtually.

"As we continue to drive the future of electric vehicle infrastructure forward, dedicated to the specific needs of commercial fleet operators in the transition to zero-emission vehicles, there's a lot to get excited about at Ideanomics," said Helsel. "With close to $1 billion in deals this year alone and our eyes set on even more growth in the future, we are planning to showcase the vast opportunities available for potential investors, and meet with current and future members of the Ideanomics family at this year's LD Micro's Main Event."

This three-day investor conference is expected to feature 100+ companies, presenting for 25 minutes each. To register for the event and to watch the presentation, sign up here . Helsel will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

