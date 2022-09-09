Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q2 Financial Results

Ideanomics

Sep 09, 2022, 06:14 ET

-     Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $34.2 million
-     Launched Ideanomics Energy increasing our services and offerings
-     Energica launched new bike Experia in addition to Energica Inside

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its second quarter 2022 operating results for the periods ended June 30, 2022.

"In the second quarter Ideanomics was able to  demonstrate our growing EV businesses, highlighted by our strong revenue growth at both Energica and Solectrac. Their new facility in Sonoma will allow us to produce more tractors in response to demand. Additionally, Energica announced its newest bike, the 'Experia', in addition to Energica Inside. These developments will enable us to continue to drive the revenue growth these businesses are experiencing," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.

Selected Business Updates and Highlights

  • Solectrac opened new CA facility, ramping out production capacity
  • Energica Day at Nasdaq in Times Square, NY
  • Energica expanded their lineup by revealing 'Experia' a new green tourer electric motorcycle
  • US Hybrid announced near-zero emission natural gas-powered hybrid powertrain for drayage and long-haul trucks
  • Energica Launched Energica Inside to help accelerate industry shift to EV
  • Introduced Ideanomics Energy; signed first customer agreement with Coast Counties Peterbilt
  • InoBat and Ideanomics announced plans to build R&D and battery production facility in Indiana

Ideanomics Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results  

Revenue for the second quarter was $34.2 million, demonstrating strong year-over-year growth highlighted by Ideanomics' growing EV business. Revenue from the US in the second quarter of 2022 was $14.4 million versus $25.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $10.6 million due to lower revenues at Timios, but was offset with significant growth in revenues at both our Energica and Solectrac brands. We expect global revenues from EV to continue to grow as we incorporate Energica into our product offerings and our worldwide customer base expands.

Gross Profit 

Gross profit for the second quarter was $1.5 million, which represented a Gross Margin of 4.4%. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $9.0 million.   

Conference Call Information

As a reminder, the upcoming Conference Call will cover the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 in addition to the first quarter and second quarter 2022 results. Details are as follows: Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Conor McCarthy (Chief Financial Officer), Robin Mackie (President of Ideanomics Mobility) and Tony Sklar (SVP of Investor Relations), will host a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, Friday, September 9, 2022 to discuss the preliminary results. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions from the Say platform and during the live Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event. 

To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or copy/paste this link:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7uvVDWR3

About Ideanomics
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Ideanomics,Inc.
Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations
1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, NY 10018
Email: [email protected]

Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen
Communications Director
Email: [email protected] 

IDEANOMICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $—,  $—  and $- , $1, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

$           24,534

$            6,957

$            39,411

$            11,472

Revenue from sales of services

9,589

22,794

20,049

48,004

Other revenue

79

$               376

133

$                 590

Total revenue

34,202

30,127

59,593

60,066

Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $4 and $0, $8 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

25,027

6,060

40,765

10,512

Cost of revenue from sales of services

7,605

14,663

17,188

29,277

Cost of other revenue

81

373

131

533

Total cost of revenue

32,713

21,096

58,084

40,322

Gross profit

1,489

9,031

1,509

19,744








Operating expenses:






Selling, general and administrative expenses

38,750

19,780

75,845

36,669

Research and development expense

680

235

1,694

245

Asset  impairment

572


653

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net


(2,401)

(131)

(1,907)

Litigation settlement

42


42

5,000

Depreciation and amortization

2,282

1,441

3,567

2,769

Total operating expenses

42,326

19,055

81,670

42,776








Loss from operations

(40,837)

(10,023)

(80,161)

(23,032)








Interest and other income (expense):






Interest income

840

238

1,603

395

Interest expense

(488)

(801)

(1,067)

(1,375)

Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net

(42)

(1,234)

(188)

(1,264)

Gain on remeasurement of investment


2,915

10,965

2,915

Other income, net

1,696

837

1,887

499

Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest

(38,831)

(8,068)

(66,961)

(21,862)








Income tax benefit

147

1,682

525

9,027

Equity in gain (loss) of equity method investees

(589)

(461)

(1,928)

(615)








Net loss

(39,273)

(6,847)

(68,364)

(13,450)








Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing












Net loss attributable to common shareholders

(39,273)

(6,847)

(68,364)

(13,450)








Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

1,506

152

2,086

272








Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders

$         (37,767)

$           (6,695)

$           (66,278)

$           (13,178)








Earnings (loss) per share






Basic

$             (0.08)

$             (0.02)

$              (0.13)

$              (0.03)

Diluted

$             (0.08)

$             (0.02)

$              (0.13)

$              (0.03)








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

497,792,525

433,098,279

497,577,331

412,230,966

Diluted

497,792,525

433,098,279

497,577,331

412,230,966

IDEANOMICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)


June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$              85,508

$            269,863

Accounts receivable, net

6,657

3,338

Contract assets

3,115

2,772

Amount due from related parties

303

266

Available-for-sale securities

3,312

Notes receivable third parties

69,830

54,907

Notes receivable from related party

1,004

697

Inventory

23,770

6,159

Prepaid expenses

23,187

20,015

Other current assets

5,129

4,490

Total current assets

221,815

362,507

Property and equipment, net

8,318

2,905

Intangible assets, net

84,367

42,546

Goodwill

72,098

16,161

Operating lease right of use assets

17,740

12,827

Long-term investments

25,518

35,588

Other non-current assets

1,345

903

Total assets

$            431,201

$            473,437




LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY


Current liabilities


Accounts payable

$              16,310

$               6,674

Deferred revenue (including customer deposits of $4,407 and $3,163 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

6,048

5,392

Accrued salaries

6,269

8,957

Amount due to related parties

2,394

1,102

Other current liabilities

12,792

7,137

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,926

3,086

Current contingent consideration

722

648

Promissory note-short term

3,591

312

Convertible promissory note due to third-parties-short term

33,437

57,809

Total current liabilities

85,489

91,117

Promissory note-long term

1,716

Operating lease liability-long term

13,638

9,647

Non-current contingent consideration

145

350

Deferred tax liabilities

8,799

5,073

Other long-term liabilities

724

620

Total liabilities

110,511

106,807

Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)


Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:


Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

1,262

1,262

Equity:


Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 497,272,524 shares and 497,272,525 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

498

497

Additional paid-in capital

973,701

968,066

Accumulated deficit

(672,037)

(605,758)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(5,691)

222

Total Ideanomics, Inc. shareholders' equity

296,472

363,027

Non-controlling interest

22,956

2,341

Total equity

319,427

365,368

Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity

$            431,201

$            473,437

IDEANOMICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Net loss

$        (39,273)

$          (6,847)

$        (68,364)

$        (13,450)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of nil tax:






Changes in fair value of available-for-sale securities


(20)


(20)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(10,220)

(40)

(7,803)

(733)

Comprehensive loss

(49,493)

(6,907)

(76,167)

(14,203)

Comprehensive loss (gain) attributable to non-controlling interest

3,385

158

3,681

591

Comprehensive loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders

$        (46,108)

$          (6,750)

$        (72,486)

$        (13,612)

SOURCE Ideanomics

