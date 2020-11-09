Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, as well as enabling the next generation of financial services and fintech products, announced today its third quarter 2020 operating results for the period ended September 30, 2020 (a full copy of the Company's 10-Q report is available at www.sec.gov).

Conference Call: Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Conor McCarthy (Chief Financial Officer) and Tony Sklar (SVP of Investor Relations), will host live an earnings release conference call at 4:30 pm ET, Monday, November 9, 2020. http://investors.ideanomics.com. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions during the live Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event.

To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or copy/paste this link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssc/mediaframe/41438/indexl.html

"We reported our third consecutive quarter of MEG revenue growth, and our pipeline gives us confidence that we can maintain this momentum through our product and service offerings and global footprint," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "The MEG division in China, Treeletrik in Malaysia, and Medici Motor Works and Solectrac in the U.S. are all progressing towards our objectives for the remainder of 2020, and into 2021 and beyond. Strong growth in our taxi and ridesharing business is continuing and we are beginning to bring other revenues online in Q4, including activity in the bus segment of our business."

Ideanomics Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $10.6 million, of which $10.1 million were generated by the Company's MEG business unit; this represents the largest revenues earned by MEG since the Company commenced business.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company continued to develop its MEG business and recognized $10.6 million revenue from the sales of vehicles, which included revenue of $1.3 million from the sale of traditional combustion engine vehicles. In the third quarter of 2020 the Company acted in both a Principal and Agent capacity in relation to vehicle sales. For those contracts in which it acted in a Principal capacity revenues were recorded on a Gross basis and for those contracts where it acted in an Agent capacity the revenues were recorded on a Net basis.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.7 million, as compared to gross profit in the amount of $2.9 million during the same period in 2019.

Operating Loss

The Loss from Operations was $12.0 million as compared to $9.4 million in the prior period. The increased Operating Loss is almost entirely due to the lower gross profit in the current quarter.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company that facilitates the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and supports next-generation financial services and fintech products. Our electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions; we refer to this business model as sales to financing to charging (S2F2C). Ideanomics Capital provides intelligent and innovative services for the fintech industry. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with more efficient solutions.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tony Sklar, VP of Communications

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018

[email protected]

Valerie Christopherson / Lora Wilson

Global Results Communications (GRC)

+1 949 306 6476

[email protected]

IDEANOMICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)



















September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 27,605

$ 2,633

Accounts receivable, net (including due from related parties of $586 and $2,284 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)



4,315



2,405

Prepayments



999



572

Amount due from related parties



1,601



1,256

Notes receivable



464



—

Other current assets



581



587

Total current assets



35,565



7,453

Property and equipment, net



165



378

Fintech Village



9,337



12,561

Intangible assets, net



52,398



52,771

Goodwill



10,472



23,344

Long-term investments



22,651



22,621

Operating lease right of use assets



7,357



6,934

Other non-current assets



519



883

Total assets

$ 138,464

$ 126,945

















LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 4,738

$ 3,380

Deferred revenue



1,178



477

Accrued salaries



906



923

Amount due to related parties



1,333



3,962

Other current liabilities



4,195



6,466

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



520



1,113

Current contingent consideration



4,082



12,421

Promissory note-short term



3,750



3,000

Convertible promissory note due to third-parties



9,033



1,753

Convertible promissory note due to related parties



—



3,260

Total current liabilities



29,735



36,755

Asset retirement obligations



4,653



5,094

Convertible promissory note due to third-parties-long term



—



5,089

Convertible promissory note due to related parties-long term



—



1,551

Other long-term liabilities



514



—

Operating lease liability-long term



6,820



6,222

Non-current contingent consideration



7,608



12,235

Total liabilities



49,330



66,946

Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)













Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:













Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



1,262



1,262

Redeemable non-controlling interest



7,370



—

Equity:













Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 238,871,366 shares and 149,692,953 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 , respectively



239



150

Additional paid-in capital



362,346



282,554

Accumulated deficit



(295,693)



(248,481)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



290



(664)

Total IDEX shareholders' equity



67,182



33,559

Non-controlling interest



13,320



25,178

Total equity



80,502



58,737

Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity

$ 138,464

$ 126,945





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

IDEANOMICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands, except per share amounts)































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Revenue from third-parties

$ 10,618

$ 250

$ 15,681

$ 950

Revenue from related parties



2



2,854



9



43,554

Total revenue



10,620



3,104



15,690



44,504

Cost of revenue from third-parties



9,906



244



14,674



751

Cost of revenue from related parties



—



—



2



467

Gross profit



714



2,860



1,014



43,286





























Operating expenses:

























Selling, general and administrative expenses



7,636



7,770



20,188



18,443

Research and development



1,318



—



1,318



—

Professional fees



3,968



1,389



8,096



3,918

Impairment loss



3,275



2,299



10,363



2,299

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net



(4,179)



—



(2,900)



—

Depreciation and amortization



695



806



1,651



1,420

Total operating expenses



12,713



12,264



38,716



26,080





























Income (loss) from operations



(11,999)



(9,404)



(37,702)



17,206





























Interest and other income (expense):

























Interest expense, net



(2,014)



(639)



(14,061)



(1,955)

Equity in income (loss) of equity method investees



7



(40)



(8)



(606)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries



—



1,057



—



1,057

Loss on remeasurement of DBOT investment



—



(3,179)



—



(3,179)

Conversion expense



—



—



(2,266)



—

Other income (expense)



5,283



(100)



6,272



(156)

Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interest



(8,723)



(12,305)



(47,765)



12,367





























Income tax benefit



—



—



—



514





























Net income (loss)



(8,723)



(12,305)



(47,765)



12,881





























Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing



—



—



(184)



—





























Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest



437



(1,408)



737



(1,374)





























Net income (loss) attributable to IDEX common shareholders

$ (8,286)

$ (13,713)

$ (47,212)

$ 11,507





























Earnings (loss) per share

























Basic

$ (0.03)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.25)

$ 0.10

Diluted



(0.03)



(0.11)



(0.25)



0.10





























Weighted average shares outstanding:

























Basic



237,535,999



127,609,748



191,976,856



113,964,933

Diluted



237,535,999



127,609,748



191,976,856



118,319,893

































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Ideanomics

Related Links

http://www.ideanomics.com

