Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Company achieves consecutive revenue growth from the sale of EV and Charging Solutions for the third year in a row

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its Full Year 2022 operating results for the period ended December 31, 2022.

"Last year was challenging for the entire EV industry. Despite the headwinds, Ideanomics generated approximately 70% more revenue from the sale of EVs and charging solutions compared to 2021, We achieved this by reducing costs, and through smart, targeted investments to increase production capacity, enhancing our sales and distribution channels, and strengthening our management team. This demonstrates that we are on the right track, and are ready to meet growing demand for our EV and charging solutions as the transition to zero-emission transportation accelerates," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.

Highlights

VIA Motors secured a $170 million order with Pegasus Specialty Vehicles and established a partnership with EAVX (part of JB Poindexter) to develop an electric class 2b delivery van.

order with Pegasus Specialty Vehicles and established a partnership with EAVX (part of JB Poindexter) to develop an electric class delivery van. Combined, Solectrac and Energica sold more than 850 branded electric vehicles. Solectrac established a U.S. coast-to-coast certified dealer network, and Energica reached 140 certified dealerships across five continents.

Announced high-value commercial deals including the delivery of 88 Energica motorcycles to the Indonesia National Police, US Hybrid supplying power train solutions for 62 zero-emission street sweepers, and a WAVE inductive wireless charging project with a major e-commerce company.

Ideanomics Full Year 2022 Operating Results

Revenue for the Full Year was $100.9 million, 11 percent lower compared to 2021. Revenue from the sale of electric vehicles and charging products and services in 2022 was $68.3 million versus $39.9 million in 2021, representing continued year-on-year growth.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the Full Year was negative $0.8 million compared to $23.2 million for the Full Year of 2021.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

IDEANOMICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (USD in thousands)

As of December 31,

2022

2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$21,929

$269,863 Accounts receivable, net

5,855

3,338 Contract assets

3,579

2,772 Amount due from related parties

899

266 Notes receivable from third parties, net

31,653

54,907 Notes receivable from related party

—

697 Inventory

28,246

6,159 Prepaid expenses

13,341

20,015 Other current assets

8,536

4,490 Total current assets

114,038

362,507 Property and equipment, net

9,072

2,905 Intangible assets, net

52,768

42,546 Goodwill

37,775

16,161 Operating lease right of use assets

15,979

12,827 Financing lease right of use assets

1,565

— Long-term investments

10,284

35,588 Other non-current assets

1,320

903 Total assets

$242,801

$473,437









LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$29,699

$6,674 Deferred revenue (including customer deposits of $2,280 and $3,163 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

2,749

5,392 Accrued salaries

9,848

8,957 Amount due to related parties

2,376

1,102 Other current liabilities

13,676

7,137 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,082

3,086 Current portion of financing lease liabilities

345

— Current contingent consideration

867

648 Promissory note due to related party-short term

2,021

— Promissory note due to third parties-short term

7,270

312 Convertible promissory note due to third-parties

3,928

57,809 Total current liabilities

76,861

91,117 Promissory note-long term

1,957

— Operating lease liability-long term

12,273

9,647 Financing lease liabilities-long term

1,188

— Non-current contingent liabilities

—

350 Deferred tax liabilities

3,000

5,073 Other long-term liabilities

959

620 Total liabilities

96,238

106,807 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)







Convertible redeemable preferred stock:







Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

1,262

1,262 Series B - 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding

8,850

— Equity:







Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 598,286,221 and 497,272,525 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

597

497 Additional paid-in capital

1,004,082

968,066 Accumulated deficit

(866,450)

(605,758) Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss

(6,104)

222 Total Ideanomics, Inc. shareholder's equity

132,125

363,027 Non-controlling interest

4,326

2,341 Total equity

136,451

365,368 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and equity

$242,801

$473,437



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

IDEANOMICS, INC. OPERATIONS (USD in thousands, except per share data)

For the years ended December 31,

2022

2021

2020 Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $10, $1 and $10 for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively)

$64,452

$37,009

$25,128 Revenue from sales of services

36,070

75,766

1,631 Other revenue

414

1,305

— Total revenue

100,936

114,080

26,759 Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $0, $36 and $13 for the years ended December 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively)

72,047

37,845

23,644 Cost of revenue from sales of services

29,330

51,562

1,058 Cost of other revenue

374

1,445

— Total cost of revenue

101,751

90,852

24,702 Gross profit

(815)

23,228

2,057













Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative expenses

148,678

107,535

44,940 Research and development expense

3,888

760

1,635 Asset impairments

91,333

71,070

33,230 Goodwill impairments

38,868

101,470

18,089 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net

(131)

(9,600)

(5,503) Litigation settlements

1,362

5,432

— Depreciation and amortization

7,717

6,118

5,310 Total operating expenses

291,715

282,785

97,701













Loss from operations

(292,530)

(259,557)

(95,644)













Interest and other income (expense):











Interest income

3,504

1,502

108 Interest expense

(2,950)

(2,139)

(16,078) Expense due to conversion of notes

—

—

(2,266) Gain on extinguishment of debt

—

300

8,891 (Loss) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries, net

(276)

(1,264)

276 Gain on remeasurement of investment

10,965

2,915

— Other income, net

6,478

1,261

6,604 Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest

(274,809)

(256,982)

(98,109)













Income tax benefit

7,711

11,786

3,308 Impairment of and equity in loss of equity method investees

(15,018)

(11,529)

(16,780)













Net loss

(282,116)

(256,725)

(111,581)













Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing

—

—

(184)













Net loss attributable to common shareholders

(282,116)

(256,725)

(111,765)













Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

21,424

716

10,501













Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders

$(260,692)

$(256,009)

$(101,264)













Basic and diluted loss per share

$(0.51)

$(0.57)

$(0.47)













Weighted average shares outstanding:

























Basic and diluted

512,702,986

447,829,204

213,490,535



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

