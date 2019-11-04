Ideanomics' MEG Group Keynotes "The China Tourism Trip Convention"; New Energy, New Generation, New Travel - Building a Mobile Energy Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Zhu Jun, Chief Operating Officer of Ideanomics' MEG division, will keynote The China Tourism Trip Convention in Guilin, China, on November 11, 2019. Mr. Zhu Jun will present the title: New Energy, New Generation, New Travel – Building a Mobile Energy Ecosystem". Yang Lan, media personality and wife of Ideanomics Chairman, Dr. Bruno Wu, is also a guest keynote speaker at the event.

"New energy solutions require a new generation of ideas. China is leading these initiatives and winning in blue sky environmental protection. MEG is building a business that enables the transportation solutions for a clean future. Electrification in the travel industry will provide a whole new level of growth and revenue opportunities, as well as contribute towards protecting our planet," said Mr. Zhu Jun, Chief Operating Officer of MEG. "The tourism industry play a unique and sensitive role in that its function is to take large numbers of people out to some of the most pristine natural environments, so it's important for the industry's future livelihood that it rapidly adopts clean energy solutions to help preserve those areas so that tourists can continue to enjoy the natural beauty our planet has to offer. Tour buses are somewhat unique in that many of them are required to travel great distances, which means stopping to recharge or swapping batteries. Having efficient EV solutions for the tour bus industry, so the tourism experience is as seamless as it is with fossil fuels, is critical to the success of EV enablement. We are speaking at the event to provide them with the confidence this is achievable today."

The financing market for EV's all across the ASEAN region is evolving rapidly. Ideanomics' MEG division is spearheading innovation around financing, in response to market demand, which differs from combustion engine vehicle financing.

"This is the first of our public marketing initiatives involving MEG and comes on the back of our being invited to participate with CTACA at the association level. With a million tour buses active throughout China, there is an opportunity to transition to clean energy vehicles which will help both modernize the tour operators fleets for a better customer experience today, as well as help to ensure a cleaner environment for the tourist of tomorrow," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "We are thrilled to be sponsoring this event and have Zhu Jun addressing the industry from a thought leadership perspective on how they can embrace EV enablement at scale quickly and efficiently, which is the reason we built our MEG division."

The CTACA announcement is one of several activities underway, as Ideanomics' technology ecosystem continues to gain recognition on the international stage. Recently Chinese regulators approved the first 197 blockchain firms including Ideanomics partners Ultrain, Bubi, and Jingtum. Find the full list here: http://www.cac.gov.cn/2019-03/30/c_1124305122.htm

"Ideanomics continues to bring multi jurisdiction experience to the international fintech and clean tech community. While Mr. Zhu Jun, our MEG group COO is speaking on behalf of our new energy solutions providers, we also bring new out new initiatives to stage during the Singapore Fintech Festival," said Kate Lam, Managing Director of Digital Financial Products.

Ideanomics reminds its investor community of its 2019 third-quarter financial results on Thursday, November 14, 2019. A press release will be issued at approximately 8am ET, followed by a conference call at 8:30am (9:30pm Singapore Time).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Webcast Link: At the Ideanomics (www.ideanomics.com) corporate website or here: Earnings Call Website Link

Dial-in Number: (Toll-Free US & Canada): 877-407-3107 or 201-493-6796; for China: +86-400-120-2840 Ideanomics management encourages investors and analysts to email their questions in advance of the webcast/call and time permitting management will take further questions during the live Q&A session. Please email ir@ideanomics.com

A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global Financial Technology (Fintech) company for transformative industries. Ideanomics combines deal origination and enablement with the application of technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and others as part of the next- generation of smart financial services. Our projects in New Energy Vehicle markets, Fintech, and advisory services provide our customers and partners better efficiencies, technologies, and access to global markets.

Ideanomics, through its investments, along with its partners curate innovation around the globe through hubs and centers that foster a pipeline of technological excellence in cleantech, fintech, tradetech, agritech, regtech, insuretech, playtech, healthtech, cyber security, and more.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing, China. It also has a planned global center for Technology and Innovation in West Hartford, CT, named Fintech Village .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tony Sklar, VP of Communications

55 Broadway, 19th Floor New York, New York 10006

Email: ir@ideanomics.com

SOURCE Ideanomics

Related Links

http://www.ideanomics.com

