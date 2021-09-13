Ideanomics Mobility Subsidiaries Continue Business Growth in September 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) today announces a range of business activities across it's mobility subsidiaries including WAVE, US Hybrid, and Solectrac, indicating vibrant growth and business opportunities for the enterprise. Ideanomics Mobility activities are as follows:

WAVE, a leading developer of high-power wireless charging solution provider, will participate in the 2021 International Zero Emission Bus Conference on September 15th – 17th in Denver, CO. Located at Booth #21, WAVE will be showcasing its charging systems ranging from 125kW to 500kW and a 1MW charger in development. WAVE Chief Technology Officer, Mike Masquelier , will also speak on the panel of "The Future of Charging" from 2:45 – 3:45 pm MT on Thursday, September 16th . He will discuss how WAVE's fast charging wireless charging solution enabled commercial fleet operators, like Antelope Valley Transit Authority, to scale their electric bus fleet by extending the range and reducing the total cost of ownership. WAVE will also be present at this year's MOVE America Mobility Event as a part of Ideanomics' ecosystem of EV businesses, hosted in Austin, TX from September 28th - 29th , an event where world-leading solutions providers present disruptive technologies and innovations redefining urban e-mobility. WAVE by Ideanomics will be located at booth #401.





For more information and news on Ideanomics and its subsidiaries and other investments, please visit https://ideanomics.com .

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

