Ideanomics to Fuel Growth of Energica Motor Company's Electric Motorcycle Dealer Network in U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), today announced they will leverage their uniquely synergistic Capital and Mobility divisions to further support partner Energica Motor Company S.p.A. and its subsidiaries (Energica). Energica is a leading manufacturer and distributor of ultra-high-performance electric motorcycles. In response to increasing consumer and dealer interest, the two Ideanomics divisions will team up to rollout a new Dealer Floor Plan financing arrangement with the goal of more than doubling Energica dealers in the United States by the end of 2021, targeting markets that have demonstrated a propensity for early electric vehicle adoption.

The news follows Wednesday's September 15th announcement that Ideanomics has launched a tender offer to increase its ownership stake in Energica from 20% to approximately 70% after Energica nearly doubled their sales in 2020, followed by strong performance in the first half of 2021. This success has fueled a rapid expansion in the European market as well as Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The addition of more authorized Energica dealers and other retail points in the U.S. will help drive consumer brand awareness and increase market share for the most advanced zero-emission motorcycles on the market.

"American consumers are ingrained in the dealer culture and they have to be able to see, touch, feel, and ride these beautiful machines to make a purchase decision. We are proud to enable a much more prominent and accessible dealer footprint for Energica and expect this to be a critical step to scale and grow our revenue in 2022 and beyond," said Kristen Helsel, Chief Revenue Officer of Ideanomics. "More importantly, this dealer financing marks the first of many activities where we will leverage the strength of Ideanomics Capital to drive EV sales growth on the Mobility side of the business."

"Without question, it is the exhilarating acceleration and seamless power that riders experience on a test ride, that finally converts them from a conventional internal combustion bike to one of our electric motorcycles. Now that we can expand our dealer network we will be able to offer this experience to more U.S. riders than ever, furthering our goal to help transform the motorcycle business for years to come," said Stefano Benatti, U.S. CEO of Energica Motor Company S.p.A. "The vision that Ideanomics has for Energica and their ability to help propel our growth has provided a unique opportunity to quickly scale our product throughout the U.S. and serve as a template for future dealer expansion. This is the first of many steps we hope to take as Ideanomics and Energica partner together."

About Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance electric motorcycles and the sole manufacturer of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. Energica motorcycles are currently on sale through the official network of dealers and importers.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.

