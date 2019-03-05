Ideanomics to Participate In NY Fintech Week And Will Host The Official Closing Party

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global Fintech and AI catalyst for transformative industries, today announced that the company will participate as a platinum partner during New York Fintech Week, April 2-5, 2019 at the Empire FinTech Conference. During the week, Ideanomics will participate on panel discussions, keynotes, and industry discussions. Ideanomics is the official sponsor of the NY Fintech Week closing party and reception being held at our New York headquarters at 55 Broadway.

NY Week Fintech Week, run by Empire Startups has grown to become the largest community of Fintech entrepreneurs, investors, and financial service professionals in the world with over 20,000 members. Empire Startups run annual Empire Fintech Conferences in New York and San Francisco, and host Fintech Weeks in both cities.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ideanomics on this year's New York FinTech Week. Ideanomics continues to show a steadfast support of innovation and will join thousands of entrepreneurs, bank innovators, and domain experts participating in pitch events, thought-leadership round-tables, and networking events throughout the week," said Jon Zanoff, Founder of Empire Startups.

"As Digital Securities Offerings and other financial technologies become more robust, it is important to have a voice and 'seat at the table' in the New York fintech community. We look forward to participating alongside of the other sponsors, entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders," said Kate Lam, Managing Director of Digital Financial Products at Ideanomics.

During New York Fintech Week, April 2-5, 2019, Ideanomics will host discussions, panels, and presentations on important industry topics along with our subsidiaries (Grapevine Logic, DBOT, FinTalk, BBD, Fintech Village), our partners (Velocity Ledger, Fundamental Interactions), and industry association partners (Fintech Connector). For more information on dates, times, and agenda, please click here.

Other partners during Fintech Week include S&P Global Market Intelligence, The UK's Department for International Trade, EY, and more. For the full NY FinTech Week and conference agenda please visit: https://empirestartups.com/events/ny-fintech-week-2019/ and stay up to date with all the weeks activities by following @EmpireStartups and @IdeanomicsHQ

About Empire Startups

Empire Startups is the largest community of FinTech entrepreneurs, investors, and banking innovators in the world with over 20,000 members. We accelerate innovation by bridging the gap between entrepreneurs, investors, and domain experts.

At the heart of what we do is building community, and we continue to bring the startup community together each month in New York and San Francisco running the FinTech Meetups across both coasts. As FinTech has grown - so have we. We now run annual Empire FinTech Conferences in New York and San Francisco, and host FinTech Weeks in both cities. We accelerate innovation through the power of community and believe that when you bring smart, curious people together, great things can happen!

