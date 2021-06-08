Ideanomics to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XI

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), driving the sustainability transformation with solutions that shape the future of e-mobility and fintech, today announced the Company's CFO Conor McCarthy will present at the upcoming virtual LD Micro Invitational XI conference on Thursday, June 10 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

"The Ideanomics Mobility ecosystem of EV-centric subsidiaries represents the future of the commercial EV sector," said Ideanomics CFO Conor McCarthy. "We look forward to sharing recent learnings with peers and colleagues from around the world at LD Micro Invitational in the interest of driving the bright future of electric vehicle technology forward."

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held Tuesday, June 8 to Thursday, June 10, 2021 and runs from 7:00 a.m. PT - 3:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET - 6:00 p.m. ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes including Laurie Segall, former technology correspondent for CNNMoney; Liz Claman, Emmy Award-winning journalist; and more.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

