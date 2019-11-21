IDeaS Achieves Global Customer Support Certification from Hotel Tech Report

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDeaS Revenue Solutions has received Hotel Tech Report's Level III Global Customer Support Certification (GCSC). Awarded for its heavy investments into tools, processes and strategies to ensure the ongoing success of its clients, IDeaS earned near-perfect scores across all four key pillars of the GCSC Rubric including: pre-emptive support, reactive support, coaching and customer validation.

The GCSC certification program analyzes software vendors along critical dimensions of customer support infrastructure to help hoteliers minimize risk and maximize positive outcomes when selecting technology partners. To become certified, companies must open their internal systems to Hotel Tech Report for assessment along a rigorous 34-point rubric.

The below GCSC assessment summary outlines the verified systems and processes IDeaS has in place to educate, train, retain and support clients:

Rubric Score: 32/34

32/34 Certification Level: III

III Customer Orientation: Customer Centric

Customer Centric Recommendation: Highly Recommended

Highly Recommended IDeaS Support Team Size: 150+

150+ Support Team Leaders: Greg Myers , chief client officer

, chief client officer Certification Period: November 6, 2019 – November 6, 2020

– Support Stack: Intellum, Salesforce, Qualtrics, WalkMe, Bright Idea

Adam Hollander, co-founder, Hotel Tech Report, said: "Where IDeaS' support really stands out is in its tireless efforts to educate hoteliers across the globe. This is the gold standard when it comes to educating clients on product value and something only a company with IDeaS' technical wherewithal, extensive resources and 30-year track record can really execute on. Hotels who invest in IDeaS don't just get a great product—they get expertise and education that makes their entire organization more revenue savvy and profitable. That's something that shouldn't be underestimated when considering IDeaS as a partner."

Greg Myers, chief client officer, IDeaS, said: "IDeaS is fully committed to providing a best-in-class, client-first experience at every touch point, and our 98 percent client-retention rate is a testament to that. Our priority is not only to equip clients with the world's most sophisticated revenue management technology, but also provide the ongoing consultation, support and enablement needed to successfully use our tools, instill organizational cultures of revenue optimization and enhance total profitability."

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 11,000 clients in 129 countries. Combining industry knowledge with innovative, data-analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.

About the Hotel Tech Report Global Customer Support Certification

Support is one of the most critical aspects of the vendor selection process and yet historically there has never been a way to know the quality of a company's support, until now. Using Hotel Tech Report's proprietary framework, companies are assessed along four key dimensions to provide hoteliers unprecedented levels of transparency to more easily identify top technology partners. For more information, please visit partners.hoteltechreport.com/global-support-certification.

