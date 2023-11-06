IDeaS Announced as Platinum Sponsor for 2024 Global Revenue Forum

Leaders from IDeaS and Starwood Capital to kick off the 2024 conference with an innovative executive fireside chat

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDeaS, a SAS company, the world's leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, announced today its participation in the 2024 Global Revenue Forum as a platinum sponsor. As part of the sponsorship, Joe Pettigrew, chief commercial officer for hotel asset management at Starwood Capital Group, will be joined by Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist and chief development officer at IDeaS, for an address to kick off the conference. IDeaS plans to marshal the latest in innovative technology to provide attendees with a connected visual experience for the opening session unlike any other.

The Global Revenue Forum is scheduled to take place on Jan. 30, 2024, simultaneously across four major international cities – London, Stockholm, Milan, and Lisbon – and will connect the world's foremost experts in hotel revenue and commercial management.

The event will begin with a discussion with Pettigrew and Kohlmayr on the challenges facing hotel revenue generation and how revenue managers are working with hotel operators to continue to build profitability and innovate in the year ahead. Following this, attendees will join sessions to debate and discuss how hoteliers can optimise their commercial performance while building resilience in an unpredictable market.

Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist and head of strategy, IDeaS, said: "The global revenue management landscape never stops changing, and we are thrilled to partner with the Global Revenue Forum to help illuminate operators as to their options and advantages in today's marketplace, even when things seem most uncertain. IDeaS has tirelessly pursued revenue optimisation strategies to keep pace with the rate of change throughout hospitality, and we are excited to continue spreading the word on new revenue management capabilities to help owners and operators wherever we can."

Joe Pettigrew, chief commercial officer of hotel asset management, Starwood Capital Group, said: "At Starwood Capital, we see and feel the challenges of hoteliers worldwide. It is, therefore, my pleasure to kick off the year with Klaus and Revenue by Design to discuss the challenges and solutions we are seeing take place in our industry. This is a unique forum to discuss, debate, and envision the future of revenue and commercial management, and I look forward to engaging in a spirited and informative discussion and hearing more from attendees about ongoing efforts to reimagine and fortify our industry."

Ally Northfield, founder and co-producer, Revenue by Design, said: "We are thrilled to have these two industry leaders kick off our conference and share insight into what they are seeing and hearing in the industry. As we move into 2024, our show will provide key takeaways for leaders looking for strategies and solutions to help them strengthen business fundamentals amid today's evolving market conditions and emerging challenges impacting hoteliers."

