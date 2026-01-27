Ideas Collide Selects The 1% Kid Foundation as 2026 IC Incubator Partner, Supporting Youth Growth Through Mindset, Literacy, and Sport

New IC Incubator partnership will provide $10,000 in in-kind marketing support to help expand youth impact across Arizona

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideas Collide, a leading full-service marketing and communications agency headquartered in Phoenix, is proud to announce its selection of The 1% Kid Foundation as the 2026 partner for its IC Incubator program, part of the agency's philanthropic initiative, IC Gives.

Founded and led by former professional soccer player and motivational speaker Channing Chasten, The 1% Kid Foundation empowers youth through the "1% mindset" — the belief that consistent growth, focus, and goal-setting can unlock personal potential on and off the field. Through encouragement and development initiatives, the Foundation helps build confidence, resilience, and long-term success.

As the 2026 IC Incubator partner, The 1% Kid Foundation will receive $10,000 in in-kind marketing services from Ideas Collide, including strategic support to elevate awareness, strengthen storytelling, and help expand reach and engagement across Arizona.

"As we enter 2026, we wanted our IC Incubator partnership to reflect the kind of impact that starts early, builds steadily, and changes the trajectory of a young person's life," said Matthew Clyde, President of Ideas Collide. "The 1% Kid Foundation is rooted in empowerment, resilience, and consistent growth. We are honored to help amplify that mission and support their next chapter."

"We could not be more excited to partner with a top marketing and communications agency like Ideas Collide," said Channing Chasten, Executive Director of the 1% Kid Foundation. Ever since I first saw Matt speak at a State 48 event, I knew he was someone I wanted to connect with and learn from. I never would have imagined this opportunity would become a reality, and I am incredibly grateful to Matt and the entire Ideas Collide team for being so open, supportive, and aligned with our mission."

IC Gives: A Legacy of Giving Back

IC Gives is a cornerstone of Ideas Collide's commitment to community engagement and purpose-driven partnerships. Through the years, IC Gives has championed impactful causes and collaborated with organizations who share a vision for making communities stronger, more connected, and more resilient.

"Our work with community partners is a reflection of our values," said Joel Eberhart, VP of Community Development at Ideas Collide. "The IC Incubator program builds on this foundation, creating opportunities to empower organizations with the marketing support they need to grow their visibility and impact."

The IC Incubator Program

Launched in 2015, the IC Incubator program has provided more than 10,000 hours of in-kind marketing, branding, and strategy services to startups, small businesses, and nonprofits. By helping organizations overcome marketing challenges, the program fosters growth and sustainability for its partners.

With The 1% Kid Foundation as the newest IC Incubator partner, Ideas Collide will collaborate with the organization on messaging, brand amplification, and campaign support to help expand its reach and strengthen community engagement in the year ahead.

About Ideas Collide

Ideas Collide offers a full suite of custom marketing solutions working with clients from Fortune 100 companies, global brands, and start-ups. Based in Phoenix, Arizona with offices in Portland, Oregon, the agency team leverages data and insights, technology and design, and content and media to take on any market and business challenges with innovative strategies, integrated into engaging campaigns that drive impact. Connect with ideascollide.com to learn about how the agency invents, integrates, and drives impact for business.

About The 1% Kid Foundation

The 1% Kid Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through the 1% mindset — the belief that consistent growth, focus, and goal-setting can unlock personal potential. Founded by former professional soccer player and motivational speaker Channing Chasten, the Foundation supports young people through encouragement and development initiatives that build confidence, resilience, and long-term success.

