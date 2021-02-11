IDeaS expands partnership with RateGain to power over 100,000 Hotels with AI-Driven Real-Time Rate Intelligence

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Technologies, the leading SaaS Company for travel and hospitality, today announced a global strategic partnership with IDeaS, a pioneer and global technology leader offering revenue management solutions,to deliver real-time and AI-powered rate intelligence to more than 100,000 hotels across the globe.

The partnership aims to help the hospitality industry as it tries to tackle demand and price volatility in the new normal. To solve for revenue optimization,IDeaS strengthened its existing partnership with RateGain whereby RateGain's real-time pricing data is now integrated with IDeaS applications.The partnership will help hotels access accurate and real-time data at scale through RateGain's OPTIMA, powered by AI-driven dataSURE, which ensures up to 99% data sufficiency. Also, OPTIMA gives hotels access to industry-leading features such as Cluster Dashboards, Airbnb insights, Geo Source tracking, LoS restrictions tracking, and Lightning refresh.

"This partnership allows IDeaS' clients to improve operational efficiency, receive on-the-go updates, and optimize revenue management strategies against their comp set by leveraging real-time market data. As RateGain and IDeaS continue to solve the day-to-day business challenges hotels encounter, products such as Optima ensure our mutual clients have access to real-time competitive rates, knowledge of market positioning, and an understanding of how the market is behaving in terms of events, Airbnb supply, and competitive promotional plans.This enables hotels to make informed decisions to boost bookings before it's too late," said Joseph Martino,Chief Business Development Officer,IDeaS.

Commenting on the partnership,Chinmai Sharma,President Americas,RateGain, said,"In the Post-COVID world, Pricing teams need help in getting a real-time view of the market and through this integration, we aim to both reduce the effort and improve their ability to monitor the market. RateGain has clocked up to 99% sufficiency while providing rate shopping data via this new connectivity.We are certain hoteliers would see an immediate benefit from this new partnership."

About RateGain

RateGain is a leading provider of SaaS products, which help travel and hospitality companies to make more revenue every day. RateGain supports 250,000+ properties globally by providing 240 billion ARI updates & over 30 Million bookings.For more information,visit https://rategain.com

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 15,000 clients in 143 countries.Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.

SOURCE RateGain