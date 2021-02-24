IDeaS Introduces Optix for G3 RMS, Providing Big-Picture Revenue Intelligence for Hotel Groups

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDeaS, a SAS company, the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services, announced today IDeaS Optix™, a cloud-based advanced reporting and analysis module for IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS). Optix is designed to empower hotel leaders and revenue managers to quickly understand their revenue performance and where they can improve across an entire estate, cluster or within a single property.

In today's dynamic environment it is a daily struggle for corporate and cluster revenue managers to compile, organize and transform historical and forward-facing raw data into insights to make tactical and strategic decisions for their portfolio. The process often takes days, or weeks, all while poor performance goes unnoticed and untreated. Now, with Optix, IDeaS has solved these challenges.

Industry tested, client approved – With early implementation by Sokos Hotels and others, Optix delivered instant access to rolled-up data and intelligent visualizations.

– With early implementation by Sokos Hotels and others, Optix delivered instant access to rolled-up data and intelligent visualizations. Spot trends and outliers – Identifies problem properties or segments to understand where to invest time, then dig deeper. Analysis tools enable revenue managers and leaders to smartly and quickly explore, investigate and focus on revenue-impacting, actionable insights hidden in the rich supply of data within G3 RMS.

– Identifies problem properties or segments to understand where to invest time, then dig deeper. Analysis tools enable revenue managers and leaders to smartly and quickly explore, investigate and focus on revenue-impacting, actionable insights hidden in the rich supply of data within G3 RMS. Drive automated efficiency – Replaces time-consuming data exports and spreadsheet mergers with automated data collection and intelligence.

Veli-Petteri Korpi, business manager, SOK Travel Industry Chain Management for Sokos Hotels, said: "We have always known we have a huge amount of valuable information sitting hidden in our systems. Now with IDeaS Optix we can easily uncover and quickly visualize key data insights. It provides a completely new perspective on our business."

Sanjay Nagalia, co-founder and chief operating officer, IDeaS, said: "At IDeaS we have had the privilege to work with some of the largest and most complex global hotel chains, and we've come to understand the challenge of aggregating and visualizing performance data across their portfolio. From a single property to an entire estate, IDeaS Optix for G3 RMS enables hotel leaders and revenue managers to quickly identify trouble spots, recognize micro and macro booking trends, measure key performance indicators and easily slice and dice their data."

