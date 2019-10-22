IDeaS Revenue Solutions Surpasses 4,000 Hotels in 60 EMEA Countries

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDeaS Revenue Solutions, the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services, announced today it surpassed expectations for growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and now serves more than 4,000 hotels in 60 countries in the region. IDeaS attributes the unprecedented growth to hoteliers' embrace of its automated, revenue science solutions, which provide profit-optimizing decision empowerment to more than 11,000 hotels in 129 countries worldwide.

For more than three decades, IDeaS has driven the future of revenue management. The company celebrated its 30th anniversary in June, and in addition to its rapid worldwide growth, continues to expand the scope of its services within lodging and other industries. IDeaS is also the worldwide leader for demand-based, dynamic pricing technology used by airport car parks, counting several of the world's busiest airports among its clients.

Jan Lundborg, chief commercial optimization officer at Scandic Hotels, said: "As the leading Nordic hotel chain with 280 hotels across Northern Europe and a strong growth agenda, IDeaS is one of Scandic Hotels' most important partners today. We have a well-established organization and setup for optimizing various revenue streams, and with IDeaS' forward-looking roadmap, we will be able to continue to expand our total revenue strategy and speed up our work in becoming even more data driven and digitalized in all parts of our operations."

Dr. Ravi Mehrotra, president, founder and chief scientist, IDeaS, said: "I am proud to acknowledge our rapid growth in EMEA and recognize the outstanding performance of our amazing team across the region. Our current rapid growth demonstrates once again the power of revenue science to make a meaningful impact for hotels of all sizes, in all locations, whether affiliated with a brand or independent. IDeaS will continue to innovate and evolve the field of revenue science for the benefit of our clients and the industries we serve, introducing new solutions and services in the future which will once again rewrite the playbook of pricing optimization and revenue maximization."

