Ideas That Evoke Launches Public Affairs Division, Adding To Agency Offerings

The Ideas That Evoke team has over a decade of experience crafting campaigns that amplify messages and accelerate change across market segments. The launch of the public affairs division derives from the desire to continue to support local changemakers and drive results where earned media, digital and social media intersect.

"I started Ideas That Evoke in 2009 because I saw a gap in the marketplace, the formal launch of our public affairs division represents a void, close to home, where we can make a difference. I have no doubt that our Madison team can deliver world-class work for local, regional and state organizations," said Kelly Ehlers, CEO & Founder of Ideas That Evoke.

Ideas That Evoke works with national and international clients and has been named among Inc 500 and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the US and Wisconsin four years running as well as one of the Top Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine, two years running. The firm's founder, Kelly Ehlers, also serves on both Forbes and AdAge Councils where she is a contributor in thought leadership and best practices for marketers around the country.

"Having a deep understanding and experience in digital and public relations strategies that change the narrative, our team offers a local solution for organizations to partner with an award-winning company rooted in- and dedicated to- making a positive impact in Wisconsin," said Ehlers.

If interested in learning more or working with the advocacy division, please contact Kelly Ehlers kehlers@evokebrands.com or go to: www.TheEvokeAgency.com/Advocacy .

About Ideas That Evoke

Ideas That Evoke is a marketing agency headquartered in Madison, WI, with locations in Chicago and Los Angeles. The agency, founded by Kelly Ehlers in 2009, is rooted in solving business challenges through the innovative use of social media, influencer marketing, public relations and disruptive creative. To learn more about the agency offerings, visit: www.TheEvokeAgency.com .

