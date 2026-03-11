PRINCETON, N.J., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideas Trading Center (ITC) today announced the launch of its inaugural portfolio of fifty filed Provisional Patent Applications (PPAs), establishing an organized marketplace platform for the evaluation and acquisition of early-stage intellectual-property assets.

ITC is designed to serve as a centralized marketplace for filed provisional patent applications, enabling companies to identify and evaluate early-stage intellectual property opportunities in a standardized format.

Ideas Trading Center Launches Global Marketplace for Filed Provisional Patent Applications with Portfolio of 50 Innovations

Unlike informal idea listings, each opportunity on ITC is based on a Provisional Patent Application already filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), establishing an official priority date for the innovation.

"A filed Provisional Patent Application establishes a documented starting point for serious technology-acquisition discussions," said Dr. A. Reza Kamarei, Founder and CEO, Ideas Trading Center. "By focusing on filed intellectual-property assets, ITC enables organizations to evaluate innovation opportunities with greater clarity and reduced uncertainty."

Key Facts

Portfolio Size: 50 priority-establishing filed Provisional Patent Applications (PPAs)

Filing Authority: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

Innovation Domains: Industries across the International Nice Classification system for goods and services

Availability: Abstracts publicly accessible through ITC's online platform

Purpose: Enable structured evaluation and acquisition of early-stage intellectual property

Each PPA in the portfolio has been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), establishing priority dates and enabling immediate evaluation by companies engaged in open innovation, corporate development, and strategic intellectual property acquisition.

Organizations can review the portfolio through ITC's "Big Table," which classifies filed PPAs according to the International Nice Classification for Goods and Services. All applications were generated and filed by ITC, providing clear ownership structure and supporting documentation.

Abstracts of the filed PPAs are publicly available through ITC's online platform, allowing companies to review opportunities before initiating formal evaluation procedures.

As organizations increasingly rely on open innovation and external technology sourcing, the ability to evaluate early-stage intellectual-property assets in a structured marketplace format has become increasingly important.

The release of the inaugural portfolio represents the first step in ITC's broader initiative to develop a global marketplace platform for the transparent evaluation and transfer of early-stage intellectual-property assets.

ITC is designed to introduce greater transparency and standardization to the evaluation and transfer of early-stage intellectual-property assets, similar to how organized marketplaces facilitate the trading of other strategic assets.

This portfolio represents the first in a planned series of PPA offerings that ITC intends to expand over time across multiple innovation domains. Inventors with new ideas, as well as patent attorneys or agents representing already-filed Provisional Patent Applications, are invited to submit opportunities for potential inclusion in future ITC portfolios. Organizations interested in reviewing newly listed PPAs may subscribe to ITC's "First-Look Opportunity" program for early access to upcoming PPAs.

About Ideas Trading Center (ITC)

Ideas Trading Center LLC is a U.S.-based innovation marketplace focused on the creation, filing, and transfer of Provisional Patent Applications to support corporate innovation and strategic technology development.

