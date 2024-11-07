Ideas Trading Center Revolutionizes Selling and Buying Ideas

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideas Trading Center (ITC), a pioneering company, proudly announces the launch of its website, www.IdeasTradingCenter.com. "ITC's patent-pending system offers a seamless, user-friendly platform enabling idea generators to confidentially sell their new, non-obvious, and useful ideas for any goods or services directly to reviewers and/or buyers. I believe ITC will have a global socioeconomic impact," said Dr. Reza Kamarei, Founder and CEO of ITC, who earned his Ph.D. from MIT 42 years ago and was granted his first patent by the USPTO over 36 years ago.

Distinguished members of the ITC International Board of Advisors include:

Mr. Shaheen Majeed ( India )

( ) Lucio Fumi , MD (UK)

, MD (UK) Leila Falcao , Ph.D. ( France )

, Ph.D. ( ) David Madsen , Ph.D. ( USA )

, Ph.D. ( ) Shen-Youn Chang , Ph.D. ( USA )

, Ph.D. ( ) Shaparak Kamarei , MD (USA)

ITC benefits from the expertise of its dynamic executive team:

Eric Finkelstein (Vice President, Business Support)

(Vice President, Business Support) Sonoi Ogbuefi (Vice President, Website and Digital Marketing)

ITC also receives valuable professional support from:

Rachel Stark (business attorney)

(business attorney) Peter Hackmann (patent attorney)

Ryan Bethel (trademark attorney)

(trademark attorney) Anil Bhatt, CPA (independent financial affairs consultant)

"If you, as a creative individual, have a new, non-obvious and useful idea for any goods or services but cannot afford to secure a patent, the most reasonable and practical way to benefit from your idea is to sell it directly and confidentially to businesses through Ideas Trading Center for $1,000 to $10,000. To assist idea sellers in generating new, non-obvious and useful ideas, the top problems across all goods and services industries are available on the ITC website."

"On the other hand, if your business wants to stay connected to the global pool of creative minds, receive alerts for new, non-obvious, and useful ideas as soon as they become available, and is interested in confidentially purchasing a new idea (whether to keep it as a trade secret or apply for a patent), subscribing to ITC's Idea Alert for Goods & Services is your best option. ITC will alert subscribers to the latest ideas as soon as they are posted on the ITC website, enabling your business to stay ahead of competitors. To assist idea buyers in implementing bought ideas, lists of patent law firms, contract R&D centers, and R&D tax credit options in various countries will be available to idea buyers," said Dr. Kamarei.

About Ideas Trading Center (ITC)

Ideas Trading Center connects supply and demand for new, non-obvious and useful ideas by showcasing critical issues across all goods and services industries, inviting creative minds worldwide to solve them with impactful ideas they can generate and sell. The ITC patent-pending platform for buying and selling ideas is simple, efficient, versatile, cost-effective, and fast, delivering benefits to both idea sellers and buyers.

