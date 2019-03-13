Ideas United Receives Equity Investment From Kayne Partners to Support Global Growth

ATLANTA, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideas United, LLC, a creative studio changing the way stories are told, announced today that Kayne Partners, the growth equity group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., has committed $15 million in equity funding to support Ideas United's growth and expansion leveraging its model to produce authentic, high-quality content and events for premier brands, universities, nonprofits, and networks.

"After more than a decade of profitably building Ideas United, we're thrilled to now benefit from the support of Kayne Partners to take advantage of the exceptional growth opportunities in front of us," said David Roemer, Co-Founder and CEO of Ideas United. "Brands and original content platforms are now seeking new models to tell unforgettable stories, and we've developed an ideal solution to make an unforgettable impact."

Ideas United began over 15 years ago with the creation of Campus Movie Fest, a leading student film festival with more than a million students who've created short movies for free thanks to premier brand partners. Ideas United provides its partners with multiple months of deep engagement on more than 60 college campuses each year, resulting in industry-leading experiential opportunities and college access as well as special culminating events with industry luminaries.

Campus Movie Fest additionally serves as a talent discovery model for Ideas United year after year, enabling Ideas United to find and nurture top emerging storytellers who are invited into its exclusive community of creative, authentic, diverse, and talented creators located around the globe. Ideas United leverages this community to bring to life the stories of its clients – which have included over 30 Fortune 500 brands and 150 universities – and manages all productions from start to finish.

Ideas United's full-time team provides the expertise, consistency, and highest level quality that clients demand for a wide variety of services – ranging from capturing content in dozens of countries in one day to serving as a marketing agency of record for premier brands to developing campaigns for leading institutions to fundraise billions of dollars.

Most recently, Ideas United expanded its infrastructure to develop original content, including five television pilots based on the top concepts submitted from nearly 1,000 of its top emerging creators worldwide. Now, Ideas United is in development on multiple feature films and series as streaming platforms and brands demand more high-quality content than ever before.

"With the support of Kayne Partners, we can rapidly scale to efficiently deliver content globally that's unmatched by traditional models," stated Dan Costa, Co-Founder and President of Ideas United. "We're excited to build depth in our sales and marketing team to help showcase our solutions to potential partners worldwide while we continue to shape our creative and production team, discover the best of the next generation, and produce inspiring content and experiences."

"We are excited to be partnering with the Ideas United team as we believe that their unique content production model has the potential to dramatically shift how brands approach storytelling and connecting with their audiences. This is a team that is not constrained by industry standards and takes a novel approach to content that we believe is unique in the marketplace. We look forward to working with the Ideas United team as they continue to innovate in their next phase of growth," added Rob Shilton, Vice President at Kayne Partners.

About Kayne Partners:

Kayne Partners, the dedicated growth private equity group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., is a leading provider of capital and connections to privately held, high growth, enterprise software and tech-enabled service businesses in North America. The Kayne Partners team has invested approximately $460 million in platform investments and add-on acquisitions together across four funds. Kayne Partners seeks to partner with driven entrepreneurs and provide capital to high growth companies at a transformative point in their life cycle in the following industries: security & compliance, supply chain & logistics, financials, industrials, healthcare, and media & telecom. For more information, visit www.kaynecapital.com

About Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., founded in 1984, is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on niche investing in upstream oil and gas companies, energy and infrastructure, specialized real estate, growth equity and both private credit and diversified liquid credit. Kayne Anderson manages $30 billion in assets (as of January 2019) and employs over 350 professionals in five core offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.kaynecapital.com

About Ideas United, LLC

Ideas United is a creative studio changing the way stories are told. Our in-house team works alongside a global talent network to shape experiences, rethink conventions, and speak to new audiences across four key disciplines: college, branded content, capital campaigns, and original content. Founded in 2001, Ideas United created a more progressive model to tell stories, built on partnerships and diverse perspectives. Connect with us at ideasunited.com

Contact:

Holland Baird

Ideas United

404-748-0012

media@ideasunited.com

Related Links

Ideas United

Kayne Partners

SOURCE Ideas United

Related Links

http://ideasunited.com

