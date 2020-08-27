ideas42 Joins Forces with Signal Vine to Bring Effective Persistence Tools to More Colleges

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-profit behavioral design lab ideas42 today announced a new collaboration with Signal Vine, a trusted two-way messaging platform for higher education leaders, to develop a scalable, behaviorally informed text messaging system that college administrators can use to seamlessly adopt and adapt communications that improve outcomes throughout the student journey. The work is supported by a grant from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

The collaboration will combine ideas42's innovative behavioral approach to identifying and solving problems to create tangible social impact with Signal Vine's human approach to artificial intelligence (AI) and deep expertise in communication and tech platform development. The result is a student success solution that is designed to personalize engagement and support students through graduation–a solution that is free to Signal Vine customers.

It builds on years of research conducted by ideas42 into how and when to best support students on their path to graduation, as well as the most promising way to deliver effective behaviorally informed content at scale through Signal Vine's Blended MessagingⓇ platform. This new phase will culminate in the design of new features for the prominent messaging platform that incorporate a behavioral lens, easy-to-adopt guidance for time-pressed administrators on how to tailor the content to their local student and campus contexts, and tools for tracking effectiveness.

The platform's new features will equip schools to develop and send student communications based on ideas42's track record of success applying behavioral insights to support financial aid renewal, optimal course selection, and fostering belonging on campus for students, particularly first generation students and those from historically underrepresented groups—all with the goal of helping students throughout their academic life cycle.

"We know that the way information is framed and delivered to students has an outsized impact on the actions they take, such as whether they renew their FAFSA or successfully register for the courses that put them on track to graduate," said Rachel Taylor, Managing Director at ideas42. "Making it easy for leaders at schools across the country to access, adapt, and scale messages that effectively respond to the barriers holding students back is the next step, and using a platform many institutions already trust will enable us to put our evidence-based solutions to work for more students simply and quickly."

"This strategic partnership and Signal Vine's powerful messaging platform will help us support institutions as they tackle the unprecedented challenges facing higher education today, and help produce meaningful results to improve enrollments when they need it the most," said Brian Kathman, CEO of Signal Vine. "By combining texting–the most effective channel to reach students–with the right timing of scientifically-designed content, we can empower education leaders to drive action and engagement with students in a meaningful way. I'm excited to pursue this initiative together and bolster our shared interest in keeping students on a path to success."

At its core, this effort aims to meaningfully promote student persistence across the U.S.

About ideas42

ideas42 is a non-profit that uses insights from human behavior—why people do what they do—to help improve lives, build better systems, and drive social change. For more than a decade, we've been at the forefront of applying behavioral science in the real world. Our efforts have so far extended to 45 countries as we've partnered with governments, foundations, NGOs, private enterprises, and a wide array of public institutions–in short, anyone who wants to make a positive difference in peoples' lives. For more, visit ideas42.org

About Signal Vine:

Signal Vine is the leading higher education AI messaging platform transforming how higher education institutions reach, support and engage students throughout their academic life cycles. With more than 50 million student interactions, Signal Vine's Blended Messaging® approach personalizes engagement using AI, workflow automation, and one-to-one messaging to keep students on the path to success. Signal Vine has been improving enrollment and retention outcomes with a proactive approach across the entire campus and student life cycle.

Media Contacts:

ideas42

Mitra Salasel, Director of Communications

[email protected]

Signal Vine

Rachel Hicks, Senior Marketing Associate

[email protected]

(304) 601-5452

SOURCE ideas42

Related Links

https://www.ideas42.org

