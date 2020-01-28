IdeaScale Acquires Betterific, Offering Comprehensive Internal and External Open Innovation Capabilities

IdeaScale serves hundreds of customers in the public and private sector who have shared nearly a million ideas that have guided organizations in new product development, process improvement, cost savings opportunities, workplace improvement and more. Nearly 40% of IdeaScale customers have a dedicated innovation department at their organization whose responsibilities span numerous purviews – research and developing ideas through intrapreneurship or acquisition, stewarding ideas through prototyping and testing, training their organization and more. IdeaScale sees open innovation as intrinsic to multiple parts of this strategy.

Betterific crowdsources innovation, tapping into the power of 25,000 ideators and creative minds to help brands generate new product ideas and insights. The community of solvers have created patent-pending ideas, named new snack bars, redesigned kitchen cabinets, launched dorm room products, and reimagined Scotch tape, just to name a few innovation challenges. Their mission is to help brands break free of their echo-chambers and get closer to the consumer to co-create products that are consumer-driven. Betterific works closely with innovation departments and insights team at brands like Target, Coca-Cola, Masco Cabinetry and Cargill.

"IdeaScale's mission is to empower organizations to engage their most valuable resource – passionate people – in making impactful decisions," says Rob Hoehn, Co-Founder and CEO of IdeaScale. "We see our acquisition of Betterific as a way to more fully empower the changemakers at organizations with a broader, global crowd of collaborators than they could build on their own."

"IdeaScale is the perfect match for Betterific. With our powers combined we will be able to help brands realize the full potential of crowdsourcing - both internally and externally," said Micha Weinblatt, founder of Betterific. "IdeaScale is now the one-stop-shop to discover your next groundbreaking idea and unearth the insights to get to market faster."

IdeaScale has acquired two other companies in their history in order to empower leaders in developing their emerging innovation programs: idea management platform, Ideavibes, (2014) and self-paced innovation learning platform, InnovationManagement.se (2016).

About IdeaScale

IdeaScale is an idea management platform that uses crowdsourcing to help you find and develop the next big thing. They empower organizations to connect with their most valuable resource: passionate people. The software allows organizations to involve the opinions of public and private communities by collecting their ideas and giving users a platform to vote. The ideas are then evaluated, routed, and implemented, making IdeaScale the engine of crowd-powered innovation.

IdeaScale's client roster includes industry leaders, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Doctors Without Borders, Freddie Mac, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, NASA, the United Way, the US Air Force, and many others.

Contact: Jessica Day, 800.549.9198, jessica.day@ideascale.com

SOURCE IdeaScale

Related Links

http://ideascale.com/

