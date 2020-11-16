IdeaScale Hires Innovation Strategy Expert, Laszlo Gyorffy as VP of Global Services

Gyorffy brings with him nearly thirty years of business strategy and innovation consulting experience. He has authored numerous books, is a sought-after speaker and certified instructional designer whose programs like the Innovation Advantage have produced million-dollar ideas while driving large scale culture change. He has worked with both government agencies and pioneering companies like the BBC, EDF Energy, Panera Bread, Idaho National Laboratory, Kaiser Permanente, Universal Music Group, and Stanford University.

Gyorffy holds a B.S. in Psychology from University of California San Diego and an M.S. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from San Diego State University.

Prior to joining IdeaScale, Gyorffy was the President of the Enterprise Development Group, a global consulting firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, and Manager for Deloitte Consulting's Change Leadership practice. Gyorffy will now offer that same strategic guidance to IdeaScale's customer base who already leverages IdeaScale's software to engage multiple, diverse perspectives in their innovation strategy.

"We're very excited to have Laszlo on board," said Rob Hoehn, CEO and Co-Founder of IdeaScale, "We want to continue to expand our offerings so that we can empower any innovator at any level to create positive, meaningful change. To offer this sort of strategic support and training is a meaningful compliment to our software - Laszlo's depth of expertise, knowledge and experience with so many different brands means we will be able to serve our wide array of customers and use cases."

