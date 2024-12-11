IDEAYA Announces Agenda for Investor R&D Day Webcast on December 16, 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced agenda topics for its virtual Investor R&D Day. The webcast event will be hosted by IDEAYA on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 8:00 am to 9:30 am ET.

The presentations by IDEAYA management and key opinion leaders will showcase scientific insights and clinical development opportunities across IDEAYA's precision medicine oncology pipeline. In addition, IDEAYA will highlight its next-generation precision medicine pipeline programs, including IDE275 / GSK959, a potential first-in-class and best-in-class Phase 1 Werner Helicase inhibitor, IDE892, a potential best-in-class MTA-cooperative PMRT5 inhibitor, IDE034, a potential first-in-class B7H3/PTK7 topo-I-payload bispecific antibody drug conjugate (BsADC), and a potential first-in-class lysine acetyltransferase 6/7 (KAT6/7) development candidate.

The IDEAYA Investor R&D Day Webcast agenda will be the following:

Agenda Topics

Building Global Leader in Precision Medicine Oncology IDEAYA Vision & Strategy

Uveal Melanoma Roundtable Treatment Paradigms in Neoadjuvant Uveal Melanoma

New Paradigms to Address Tumor Heterogeneity and Drug Resistance

Mechanistic Rationale Underpinning IDE161/Keytruda and IDE161/ADC Combination Opportunities

IDEAYA and GSK Partnership IDE275 / GSK959 (Phase 1) Werner Helicase Program Update by GSK

Development Candidate Updates IDE892 (PRMT5), IDE034 (B7H3/PTK7 Bispecific Topo ADC), and KAT6/7 Development Candidates



R&D Day Guest Speakers

Carol Shields , M.D., Chief, Ocular Oncology Service at Wills Eye Hospital and Professor of Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University

, M.D., Chief, Ocular Oncology Service at Wills Eye Hospital and Professor of Ophthalmology at Amy Schefler, M.D., Partner at Retina Consultants of Texas , and Clinical Associate Professor at Weill Cornell Medical College, Houston Methodist Hospital and University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

, and Clinical Associate Professor at Weill Cornell Medical College, Houston Methodist Hospital and Kornelia Polyak , M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI), Harvard Medical School , a co-leader of the Cancer Cell Biology Program at the Dana-Farber Harvard Cancer Center, and a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine

, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI), , a co-leader of the Cancer Cell Biology Program at the Dana-Farber Harvard Cancer Center, and a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine Timothy Yap, MBBS, Ph.D., Professor, Department for Investigational Cancer Therapeutics and Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, Medical Director, Institute for Applied Cancer Science, Associate Director of Translational Research, Khalifa Institute for Personalized Cancer Therapy, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

for Personalized Cancer Therapy, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Ramon Kemp, Ph.D., Vice President, Head, Oncology EDL, GSK

Investor R&D Day Webcast Presentation and Registration Information

IDEAYA's Investor R&D Day webcast presentation will be available on the company's website, at its Investor Relations portal (https://ir.ideayabio.com/) in advance of the investor webcast presentation at approximately 6:00 am ET.

Registration is available at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events or https://lifescievents.com/event/ideaya-4/.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) statements related to participation in, presentation at, and/or content of IDEAYA's Investor R&D Day (ii) clinical development opportunities across IDEAYA's precision medicine oncology pipeline; and (iii) the potential therapeutic opportunities of IDEAYA's pipeline programs, including treatment for uveal melanoma, new paradigms to address tumor heterogeneity and drug resistance, the IDE161/Keytruda and IDE161/ADC combinations, and the IDE275 / GSK959 (Werner Helicase Program); and IDE892 (a MTA-cooperative PMRT5 inhibitor), IDE034 (a B7H3/PTK7 topo-I-payload bispecific antibody drug conjugate (BsADC), and a lysine acetyltransferase 6/7 (KAT 6/7) development candidates. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2024 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

