IDEAYA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by IDEAYA. In addition, IDEAYA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. IDEAYA's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 23, 2019, under the ticker symbol "IDYA". The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by IDEAYA, are expected to be $50.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on May 28, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 22, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan, by mail at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Citigroup, by mail at Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; or Jefferies, by mail at Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-547-6340 or 877-821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

___________________

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from the targeted therapies IDEAYA is developing. IDEAYA is applying these capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including direct targeting of oncogenic pathways and synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ideayabio.com/

