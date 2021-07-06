IDEAYA Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA) today announced that it intends to offer and sell up to $80 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, IDEAYA intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $12 million of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

IDEAYA intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, along with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term and long-term marketable securities to fund (i) clinical development of IDE397, its MAT2A inhibitor development candidate, (ii) preclinical and clinical development of other product candidates in its research pipeline targeting poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase, or PARG, a MTAP synthetic lethality target (other than MAT2A), and DNA damage targets, as well as its share of costs for targeting WRN under the Company's Collaboration, Option and License Agreement with GSK, (iii) ongoing early clinical development of darovasertib (IDE196), its PKC inhibitor, in metastatic uveal melanoma, or MUM, and other solid tumors having GNAQ/11 hotspot mutations, including as monotherapy and as combination therapies with binimetinib, a MEK inhibitor, and independently with crizotinib, in each case pursuant to a clinical trial and drug supply agreement with Pfizer, (iv) synthetic lethality target and biomarker research and development activities and (v) working capital and other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by IDEAYA pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and a prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by request from: J.P. Morgan, by mail at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; Citigroup, by mail at Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146, or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies, by mail at Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-547-6340 or 877-821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; or Guggenheim Securities, by mail at Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-5548 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates small molecule drug discovery with extensive capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop targeted therapies for select patient populations most likely to benefit. IDEAYA is applying these capabilities to develop a robust pipeline in precision medicine oncology, with a research focus in synthetic lethality—which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation statements regarding the offer and sale of shares, the terms of the offering and expected use of proceeds are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause IDEAYA's preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including IDEAYA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, the effects on IDEAYA's business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 10, 2021, the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering and subsequent filings with the SEC.

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ideayabio.com/

