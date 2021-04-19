IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Agenda for Inaugural Synthetic Lethality Investor Day on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced the agenda for its inaugural Synthetic Lethality Investor Day. The event will be held virtually on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm ET (10:00 am - 12:00 noon PT). The agenda will include scientific presentations from IDEAYA, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and several key opinion leaders.

Presenters

Alan D'Andrea, M.D., Director, Center of DNA Damage and Repair, Dana Farber Cancer Institute of Harvard Medical School

William Sellers , M.D., Core Institute Member and Director of the Cancer Program of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

, M.D., Core Institute Member and Director of the Cancer Program of the Broad Institute of and Benjamin Schwartz , Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Oncology Synthetic Lethality Research Unit, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Oncology Synthetic Lethality Research Unit, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Yujiro Hata , President and Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences

, President and Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences Michael Dillon , Ph.D., SVP and Chief Scientific Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences

, Ph.D., SVP and Chief Scientific Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences Mark Lackner , Ph.D., SVP and Head of Biology and Translational Sciences, IDEAYA Biosciences

, Ph.D., SVP and Head of Biology and Translational Sciences, IDEAYA Biosciences Matt Maurer , M.D., VP and Head of Clinical Oncology and Medical Affairs, IDEAYA Biosciences

Program Agenda (ET)

1:00 pm - Welcome and Introduction

- Welcome and Introduction Yujiro Hata

1:10 pm - Synthetic Lethality: Emerging Area within Precision Medicine and GSK-IDEAYA Partnership

- Synthetic Lethality: Emerging Area within Precision Medicine and GSK-IDEAYA Partnership Ben Schwartz (GSK)

(GSK) 1:20 pm - IDE397: Targeting MAT2A in MTAP-Deleted Tumors

- IDE397: Targeting MAT2A in MTAP-Deleted Tumors Bill Sellers (Broad), Mark Lackner , Matt Maurer

(Broad), , 1:50 pm - Werner Helicase (Roundtable): Compelling Synthetic Lethality Target

- Werner Helicase (Roundtable): Compelling Synthetic Lethality Target Introduction: Ben Schwartz (GSK)

(GSK)

Panelists:Bill Sellers (Broad), Mike Dillon , Ben Schwartz

,

Moderator: Yujiro Hata

2:10 pm - Pol Theta: Key Target in MMEJ DNA Damage Repair Pathway

- Pol Theta: Key Target in MMEJ DNA Damage Repair Pathway Alan D'Andrea ( Harvard ), Mike Dillon , Ben Schwartz (GSK)

), , (GSK) 2:30 pm - PARG: Novel Target in Clinically Validated Pathway

- PARG: Novel Target in Clinically Validated Pathway Mike Dillon , Mark Lackner

, 2:45 pm - Analyst Q&A / Closing

- Analyst Q&A / Closing Yujiro Hata

3:00 pm - Adjourn

Registration for the IDEAYA Synthetic Lethality Investor Day and additional information on the event is available on IDEAYA's website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the timing, content and participants of the Synthetic Lethality Investor Day. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause IDEAYA's preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including IDEAYA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, the effects on IDEAYA's business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see the IDEAYA Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 10-K filed on March 23, 2021 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ideayabio.com/

