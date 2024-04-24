IDEAYA Biosciences Announces ASCO 2024 Oral Presentation for Darovasertib in Neoadjuvant Uveal Melanoma Phase 2 Investigator Sponsored Study

Oral presentation at ASCO 2024 scheduled for Monday, June 3, 2024 , at 9:51 AM CDT

, at The abstract summary will be available on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at ~5:00pm ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, today announced that interim results from the investigator-sponsored Phase 2 trial evaluating darovasertib safety and efficacy as neoadjuvant/adjuvant treatment in uveal melanoma (UM) have been selected for an oral presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 31-June 4, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Session: Melanoma/ Skin Cancers

Title: A Phase 2 Safety and Efficacy Study of Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant Darovasertib for Localized Ocular Melanoma

Presenter: Anthony Joshua, M.B.B.S, Ph.D., FRACP

Abstract number: 9510

Date and Time: June 3, 2024, at 9:51 AM CDT

ASCO will publish the abstract summary on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at approximately 5:00 pm ET.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the timing and content of future press releases. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause IDEAYA's preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including IDEAYA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, the effects on IDEAYA's business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, banking sector volatility, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Annual Report on Form 10-K dated February 20, 2024 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Andres Ruiz Briseno

SVP, Head of Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.