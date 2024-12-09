IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Development Candidate Nomination of IDE892, a Potential Best-in-Class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 Inhibitor

IDE892 is a potent and selective MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor with favorable ADME properties; demonstrating robust MTAP deletion-specific pathway suppression and highly durable antitumor activity in combination with IDE397

IND-enabling studies ongoing and targeting IND-filing for IDE892 in mid-2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, today announced development candidate nomination of IDE892, a potential best-in-class MTA-cooperative PMRT5 inhibitor.

"We continue to expand our precision medicine oncology pipeline and are excited to nominate our 7th development candidate in IDE892, a potential best-in-class MTA-cooperative PMRT5 inhibitor. IDE892 advances our strategic objective to enable a wholly owned combination between the PRMT5 and MAT2A mechanisms, to deliver potentially greater efficacy in MTAP-deletion solids tumors through this rational combination approach," said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences. "Following extensive structure-based design and lead optimization, we have achieved our target product profile for the PRMT5 program with IDE892, including favorable potency, selectivity, and synergistic combination potential with MAT2A inhibitor IDE397," said Michael White, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDE892 was discovered through IDEAYA's iterative physics-based ligand design and optimization platform, and is a highly potent and selective MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor with best-in-class potential and favorable drug-like properties. IDE892 has demonstrated exceptionally selective antiproliferative activity in MTAP-deleted tumor cell models and durable complete responses in combination with MAT2A inhibitor IDE397 in challenging MTAP-deletion preclinical models. IND-enabling studies for IDE892 are ongoing to support an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in mid-2025, subject to satisfactory completion of ongoing preclinical and IND-enabling studies.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to (i) the timing of an IND filing with the US FDA and (ii) the potential efficacy, safety and therapeutic benefits of IDEAYA's PRMT5 as a monotherapy and in combination with MAT2A mechanisms, including the MAT2A inhibitor IDE397. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause IDEAYA's preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including IDEAYA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Annual Report on Form 10-K dated February 20, 2024 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

