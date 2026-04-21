IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Late-Breaking Abstract Oral Presentation at ASCO 2026 to Provide Complete Data from Phase 2/3 Registrational Trial (OptimUM-02) of Darovasertib in Combination with Crizotinib in 1L HLA*A2-Negative Metastatic Uveal Melanoma

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA), a leading precision medicine oncology company, today announced they have been selected for a late-breaking abstract (LBA) oral presentation to provide the complete data from the Phase 2/3 registrational trial (OptimUM-02) of darovasertib in combination with crizotinib in first-line (1L) HLA*A2-negative metastatic uveal melanoma at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place on May 29-June 2 in Chicago, Illinois. The presentation will include detail and additional data from OptimUM-02 that were not disclosed with the company's topline release.

Presentation details

Late-Breaking Abstract Number: LBA9503

Date and Time: June 1, 2026, 8-11AM CDT, Oral Abstract Session, Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Title: Darovasertib Plus Crizotinib vs Investigator's Choice as First-Line Treatment for Patients with HLA-A2 Negative Metastatic Uveal Melanoma: Primary Results from the OptimUM-02 trial

Presenter: Dr. Marlana Orloff, M.D., Associate Professor of Medical Oncology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding IDEAYA Biosciences' expectations with respect to the presentation of data from the Phase 2/3 OptimUM-02 trial, including the scope, content, timing, and potential significance of additional data to be presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting, as well as the potential therapeutic benefit and clinical development of darovasertib in combination with crizotinib for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, including, but not limited to, those related to IDEAYA's clinical programs, commercial activities, and performance and/or achievements, to differ significantly and/or materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, enrollment rates, safety outcomes, efficacy results, regulatory interactions and decisions, and the ability to translate preclinical findings into clinical benefit, manufacturing and supply risks, competition, changes in standard of care, the timing and success of commercialization efforts, the outcome of collaborations and licensing arrangements, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of financial resources to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, are in IDEAYA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including IDEAYA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.