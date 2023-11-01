IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Plans for Investor R&D Day and Participation in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and its plans to host an Investor R&D Day in December 2023.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, November 14th, 2023 at 8:00 AM GMT | 3:00 AM ET

  • Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Maury Raycroft, Ph.D. Equity Research Analyst, Biotechnology

IDEAYA Biosciences Investor R&D Day
Monday, December 4th, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET

  • The IDEAYA Investor R&D Day will include participation from GSK and a key opinion leader that will showcase scientific insights and clinical development opportunities across IDEAYA's synthetic lethality pipeline, including IDE397 (MAT2A) in Phase 2, IDE161 (PARG) in Phase 1, and the GSK partnered programs. In addition, IDEAYA will highlight its next generation initiatives in MTAP-deletion, including a wholly-owned program where a development candidate nomination is targeted in 2024, further advancing IDEAYA's multi-pronged strategy.
  • Pre-registration will be available through IDEAYA's investor relations events page at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events

A live audio webcast of conference events, as permitted by conference host, will be available at the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.  IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies.  IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in, presentation at, and/or content of certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 10, 2023 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact
IDEAYA Biosciences
Andres Ruiz Briseno
Senior Vice President, Head of Finance and Investor Relations
[email protected]

